Apparently, the SEC Network finally got tired of showing the full-game replays of LSU's national champions running and throwing top-10 teams into submission.
Oh, not to worry. It's not done just yet.
There's a couple or three of them on today, of course, just because it can.
In fact, it's Wednesday so — Clemson fans turn your heads — cue up the national championship game one more time, though probably not the last time.
Even die-hard LSU fans must think this is getting a bit monotonous by now.
At least when ESPN runs Classic Putt-Putt — oh, yes, it did; and I watched it — you don't have to force yourself to try not to remember how it ends, you know, who won in the original.
But, as we surely all know by now, not only are these not normal days, these are extraordinary times, an excruciating period for sports fans.
So we will get more proof, once again, that if ever there was a time to maximize the gloating pleasure of winning a national championship in jaw-dropping fashion, it might be best to do it right before a national pandemic shuts down the sports world.
For that matter, in this age it's starting to seem like the Warren Morris walk-off home run for LSU happened last week … and keeps happening.
But at least the SEC Network has come up with something different.
By now I can't imagine what stone has been left unturned of a 15-0 college football season.
But we'll see.
Today, which in our current one-day-fits-all existence is Wednesday, at 6:30 p.m. the SEC Network will give it the ol' college try by airing "One for the Ages." It's an hour-long documentary, based on a true story, which will remind the world that LSU won the national championship in January in New Orleans.
It will be followed by a reairing of "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness," in which LSU fans learn that you can buy a live tiger for $19.95, plus shipping, and ...
No, wait. Sorry. That's not right. I'm being told that the LSU documentary will be followed by — you already guessed it — the 434th replay of the national championship game (bet on LSU to cover against Clemson).
This isn't Michael's Jordan's "The Last Dance," so it won't take 10 episodes.
But the same LSU documentary will rerun at 11 p.m., perhaps to accommodate the crowd in this new normal that never looks at a clock and rarely at a calendar.
Supposedly, though, this may be worth your time.
It promises to be a "behind-the-scenes look," one that "will bring fans onto the sidelines and into the locker room for rarely seen video of the Tigers."
You mean there's parts we've haven't already seen?
Will the previously unseen interviews with head coach Ed Orgeron include interpreters for non-Louisiana residents?
Who knows? Maybe it will point out that Joe Burrow won the Heisman Trophy — and then threw 12 more touchdown passes in the two games after he went to New York for the ceremony.
Or that the Tigers beat seven top-10 teams, including Alabama.
Or that LSU once faced third-and-17 in Austin against the Texas Longhorns.
Or — this just in — that the Tigers had 15 players taken in the NFL draft.
But no, this is supposed to be different.
Maybe it will dig a little deeper.
Perhaps explore the underbelly.
Really, somebody from LSU needs to explain how Vanderbilt scored 38 points on the Tigers.
For that matter, how did Ole Miss score 37?
And was the trip to Ole Miss the wake-up call for the sudden defensive turnaround that turned the postseason into a leisurely stroll?
Mainly, though, I would like to know if the famous Burrow "wardrobe malfunction," when he got his trousers pulled down at Mississippi State, was planned before LSU officials realized he wouldn't need any publicity stunts to run away with the Heisman.
Scooter Hobbs covers LSU athletics. Email him at shobbs@americanpress.com