On the odd chance that the NCAA is paying attention — admittedly, a long shot considering the subject is baseball — the college game could turn Major League Baseball's current follies into a big plus.
Just don't hold your breath.
This has nothing to do with whether the major leagues ever get around to playing any games this year.
The colleges can't step in to fill that void. Not right now. They'd need games of their own to do that.
But it can look to the future.
You already knew that next season the college game figures to be deeper and more talented than any year in its history.
By giving players an eligibility do-over due to this pandemic-aborted season, the talent pool will be bubbling over from coast to coast.
Add to that there will be a far bigger influx than usual from the high schools, thanks to the pros' curious decision to cut the draft to five rounds from the usual 40.
That shortened draft left more good players in college and far more heading that way.
Yet right now you're hearing a lot of college coaches complaining about roster management — maybe the first time ever coaches have complained about having too much talent.
"Thanks a lot, thanks for nothing," seems to be the sarcastic reply to the favor MLB has done them.
Unlike the NFL, baseball has always been a tenuous, arm's-length relationship with the pros and the college game.
Pro baseball has almost seemed to look down at the colleges, whereas the NFL — with no interest in players out of high school — has always at least appreciated the free farm system it has with NCAA football.
College baseball is the lone sport that battles the pros directly for players out of high school — with the almost foregone conclusion that any good player who did go the academic route was gone after his junior season.
It has never been a fair fight.
The majors' big advantage has always been that it was drafting with a fat checkbook while colleges were recruiting with partial scholarships.
Now the billionaires are suddenly pinching pennies. The dynamic could be changing.
The shortened draft wasn't just a one-year, knee-jerk reaction to the pandemic.
In all probability, it's the future — they won't go down to five rounds permanently, but henceforth figure on no more than 20, maybe as few as 10.
That's less than half the usual haul of high school and college players.
They can still sign as undrafted free agents, but there's only a standard $20,000 signing bonus, which isn't much up-front money when followed by the paltry minor league salary of peanuts and Crackerjack.
Somewhat surprisingly, two promising LSU players, catcher Saul Garza and infielder Zack Mathis, went that route.
But it's not the no-brainer decision of years' past.
Keep in mind, MLB figures to drop affiliations with as many as 40 minor league teams next year.
That's a lot fewer opportunities for players.
And they have to play somewhere — that's what baseball players do.
Plus there will be some 40 communities that are going to have to look elsewhere for their baseball fix with the loss of minor league teams.
Even when the major leagues do get back on the field, the fan backlash over their childish squabbling could lead fans to take a closer look at the college game, which is already a good product — with a chance to get better.
Do you think the colleges are listening? The game thrives in many places — mostly in the nation's Sun Belt region — almost in spite of itself.
Now is the time to think big. Now is the perfect time to grow the game beyond the South.
Or — a radical thought — just give baseball the same chances most of the other sports get.
It can be done.
True, you're going to need more than 11.7 scholarships for a 35-man roster. It's still the most unfathomable restriction the NCAA sticks to any sport (the handful of extra scholarship exceptions for returning seniors next season is a one-year pandemic deal).
It certainly wouldn't hurt to get that long-desired extra assistant coach on board.
True, the financial concerns most athletic departments are facing due to the pandemic could make increasing support for the sport a tough sell.
But sometimes, as the saying goes, you have to spend money to make money.
Do that, as Skip Bertman taught LSU and others, and you might just find out that college baseball doesn't have to be a financial burden on the department.
It can even make a few spare dollars.
It has never been in a better position.
Now, let's see if it takes advantage of it.
