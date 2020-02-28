Some of you grizzled old-timers out there might remember back to them good ol' days when LSU basketball was 8-0 in the Southeastern Conference.
Those were simpler times indeed.
Try as they might, the Tigers didn't seem capable of losing a basketball game.
Oh, they tried. Gosh knows, they tried.
Remember those long-ago days… well, a little more than a month ago, I guess it was.
No lead appeared to be safe in LSU's hands, no matter how well the Tigers played in the first 35 or so minutes. Jaw-dropping play begat double-digit advantages — which would disappear in the blink of an eye, excruciatingly close to blowing 18-, 19-point leads, but always somehow hanging on at the end, the Tigers grinning like the Cheshire Cat after cutting another one close.
The Tigers were a terrifying aerial stunt show, filled with loop-de-loops coming closer and closer to the ground, but always pulling up just in time to avoid another disaster.
It was scary — any landing you walk away from is a good landing — but on the other hand it was (one way to look at it at least) proof that, even if the finish needed some tidying up, this team "knew how to win in the end."
Made for a good story, too.
You had to chuckle at their flair for turning a rout into high drama.
Darn kids.
In hindsight, it appears that it was all a mirage. Maybe fools gold.
There was nothing, really, to suggest an 8-0 start was coming around the bend. LSU was a mere 8-4 in the run-up to SEC play against a fairly pedestrian nonconference schedule.
Oh, sure, that's it — they knew when to turn it on.
Maybe the Tigers were just lucky to start SEC play.
Maybe things even out.
Maybe they already have.
Really, was it only a month ago that LSU was 8-0 in the SEC and led Kentucky by two games?
The early chatter was that the Tigers were playing for NCAA seeding, jockeying for a top four seed at the least, perhaps better.
Now?
LSU, in full crater mode, has lost five of its last seven games, is 10-5 in the league and tied with Florida for third place, two games behind Kentucky.
The Tigers do still have hopes of making the NCAA Tournament.
But they are viewed as an No. 8 seed inching closer and closer to "bubble" territory, where you take whatever seed they'll give you and keep your mouth shut.
Expectations have fallen so fast that Saturday's home game against an 8-8 Texas A&M team is viewed as a "winnable game" for the Tigers.
OK. You take your encouragement where you can get it.
But not if LSU plays like it did against Florida Wednesday night in a noncompetitive 81-66 loss. The Gators made their first four shots for a 9-0 lead and then started doing whatever they wanted with LSU's user-friendly defense.
Plus, head coach Will Wade has already given the Tigers a ready-made excuse for Saturday's game.
He rambled on that it wasn't fair for the poor Tigers to, again, play an 8 p.m. Wednesday game on the road (at Florida) and then have to turn around for an 11 a.m. eye-opener Saturday against Texas A&M.
You'd think the poor lads had to hitchhike home from Gainesville.
No. They have a charter jet for those inconveniences. They're young and they love to play basketball.
Maybe it was Wade's latest attempt to motivate his team.
Nothing else seems to be working.
And that's the confounding part.
This free fall started with a shocking 99-90 loss at last-place Vanderbilt three weeks ago — and it's still the Commodores' lone SEC win.
Wade worried then that Vandy, hapless as it had otherwise been, might have given the rest of the SEC the blueprint.
It wasn't complicated — just fire up 3-pointers over the Tigers' defense.
It's been uncanny what long-range sharpshooters these opponents have become with LSU in their sights. Everything seems to go in.
Wade had railed about it. Presumably the Tigers had practiced against it.
They even made some progress in breaking the skid with a fairly comfortable (by their standards) 86-80 win at South Carolina last Saturday.
Or maybe it was as deceiving as the 8-0 start.
Having remembered how to win, they rolled into Gainesville with plenty to play for and … probably played their rock-bottom game of the season.
The odd thing was that LSU probably could have survived the nine 3-pointers the Gators made on 21 attempts (a low number against the Tigers these days).
But it was the 48 of Florida's 81 points in the point, an alarming number of them uncontested layups and wind-up dunks, that let you know LSU was there in body only.
So with three regular-season games remaining, the Tigers have probably lost confidence more than desire.
With a trip to Arkansas (6-9) joining home games with A&M and Georgia (4-11), all are … winnable.
But that hasn't meant much lately.
