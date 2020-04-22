The original intent here today was to point out that the Saints have never drafted an LSU player in the first round of the NFL draft.
We still might get around to it.
But it's funny the things you stumble across while innocently researching other matters.
By the way, it's true the Saints have never drafted an LSU player in the first round.
Never.
There are 22 other teams that have dipped into Baton Rouge for first-rounders.
And here's where it gets fun.
LSU has had 40 first-round picks in the draft since Steve Van Buren was the fifth overall pick to the Philadelphia Eagles in 1944 (the draft started in 1936).
Or maybe it's 41 first-round picks. We're going to need a ruling here.
Four years after Van Buren, quarterback Y.A. Tittle was a first-round pick (sixth overall) by the Detroit Lines.
But three years after that, in 1951, Tittle was also the first-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers.
You're probably confused, but fortunately I dug a little deeper. It seems Tittle opted not to go to Detroit and instead signed with the Baltimore Colts, who at the time were playing, though not very well, in the All-American Football Conference.
By 1950 the Colts joined the NFL, but after that one season (1-11) the franchise folded, only to have the nickname resurrected when the NFL granted Baltimore another team in 1953, which since moved to Indianapolis (1984-present).
Anyway all the Colts' veteran players were thrown back into the pile for the following year's draft, and Tittle was taken by the Niners with the third overall pick, from whence his Hall of Fame career really got going.
I bring this up only to point out that this year's presumed No. 1 overall pick, Joe Burrow, last season became the first LSU player to have his football pants pulled down during a game since Tittle in 1947.
And, also, to remind you that the Saints have never, ever drafted an LSU player in the first round.
It's probably just a coincidence. Nothing personal.
Of LSU's 40 (or 41) first-round picks, 18 have been this century, 16 since 2006 when head caoch Sean Payton and General Manager Mickey Loomis began running the Saints' drafts.
So Tigers have been there for the taking.
The Saints haven't drafted many Tigers in any rounds, but all for the most part have worked out.
Only two—Dalton Hilliard and Devery Henderson—have been taken in the second round and both worked out pretty well.
Eric Martin was a seventh-rounder in 1985 and retired as the Saints' all-time leading receiver. The late Hokie Gajan was a 10th-rounder in 1981.
Elton's Al Woods was taken by the Saints as a fourth-round pick in 2010 but was released before playing a game—and eight teams and 10 years later he's still playing in the NFL, now with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Tigers may have gotten the better end of the I-10 exchange, just on the Tigers plucking assistant coach Joe Brady from the expendable lower reaches of the Saints staff last year to turn a stale LSU offense into an overnight video game.
Surely the Saints noticed. Payton was at the national championship win over Clemson at the Superdome. And if not this year, then when?
There are Tigers all over the draft—as many as 16 could get picked.
As many as six—certainly no fewer than four—are considered potential first-round picks.
It's not likely that Burrow will be available. Nor is edge rusher K'Lavon Chaisson likely to be there if the Saints don't trade up from their No. 24 spot.
The Saints don't really have glaring needs. No telling what they might do.
Safety Grant Delpit and cornerback Kristian Fulton could also go in the first round.
But wide receiver Justin Jefferson and linebacker Patrick Queen play positions that the Saints would like to address and both are projected to go in the range of the draft Payton and Loomis will be waiting.
"Maybe," LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said Tuesday during an internet news conference. "I've gotten a lot of calls from those guys. They definitely love the culture of our program right now. They like the character of our football team.
"I think that Sean Payton and Mickey (Loomis) have a lot of respect for what we're doing here."
For all of his many coaching stops, the 2008 season that Orgeron spent on Payton's Saints staff was his lone brush with the NFL.
"A lot of the Saints' program and culture is going on right here at LSU," Orgeron said. "So I think hopefully you'll see this (as the) first year they get a first-round pick from LSU. I'd love to see it. I promise you that."
If so that would leave nine teams still on clock waiting on their first LSU first-rounder—Carolina, Denver, Atlanta, Minnesota, Seattle, Baltimore, Tennessee, Houston and Pittsburgh.
Scooter Hobbs covers LSU athletics. Email him at shobbs@americanpress.com