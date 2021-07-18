Keep in mind, this week is just a drill. And something of a false alarm.
So relax, settle down and feel free to go about your daily routine.
But, yes — back by popular demand after a one-year pandemic absence — Southeastern Conference Media Days 2021 will once again trek to Hoover, Ala. and take over the Hyatt Regency-Wynfrey hotel this week, making the Birmingham suburb the undisputed center of the football universe for the next four days.
IT JUST MEANS MORE, as they say — in gargantuan letters, as it were, splashed across the facade of the highrise hotel headquarters.
But, again, don’t be fooled. It does not mean that football season is nigh upon us. You still have plenty of time to get those tailgating supplies attended to.
This exercise is just a little mid-summer tease, something to tide you over until the dog days of August practice.
Never mind that it was sorely missed during last summer’s socially distanced nightmare.
There are still some concessions being made to the pesky Covid thing, as they are limiting the main media ballroom to just two-thirds of its normal (elbow-to-elbow) capacity.
The media in residence will still mostly sit around and gripe that the whole thing was a ton more fun and a lot easier to write about when Steve Spurrier was in attendance.
But, mainly, the oddity will be the relative calm of the main, first-floor public lobby, downstairs from the serious media goings-on upstairs, to which empties the SEC’s famous escalator.
It’s normally quite the people-watching event, as the decked-out fans strain to peer up at who’s coming down that escalator (and mostly groan when it turns out to be just another reporter instead of their beloved head coach, particularly for those who worship Nick Saban).
The entertainment value may be how the conference plans to enforce the fan ban.
LSU’s Ed Orgeron will actually be up on Monday’s first day, leading to speculation that, with Coach O working without an interpreter, the stenographers who record every word for posterity may quit before the week even gets going good.
Anyway, he’ll be joined by offensive tackle Austin Deculus and cornerback Derek Stingley.
Because It Just Means More, these choices are announced a week advance with much pomp and circumstance, followed by analysis.
It’s normally three players, but whittling it to two seems to fit into the SEC’s pandemic awareness initiative.
In LSU’s case, the pair is seen as newsworthy in that you’ll notice a quarterback is not included. This is being overanalyzed as yet more proof that the Tigers upcoming August quarterback duel between Myles Brennan and Max Johnson is a real thing and not just a stage show.
Maybe Orgeron can explain it better.
We’ll see.
But hopefully some of the 14 head coaches or players will say something interesting, preferably controversial, most hopefully something that could be construed as a taunt or (better yet) disrespectful to whichever school is following them on the dais.
Over the years I’ve learned that you just have to let SEC Media Days happen. Something good will turn up, but you can’t force it.
By Friday — spoiler alert — Alabama will be the media pick to win the conference championship, as it has for the last five years and eight of the last nine.
But all 14 coaches will be full of July optimism (while pointing out how young the hard-working team is).
Two issues figure to run through the week — the effect of the wide open transfer portal and how they’re dealing with Name Image Likeness, the NIL thingy that now allows student-athletes to earn cash money for their fame.
It would be three issues if you count the College Football Playoff’s looming expansion from 4 to 12 teams. But that is not looming for this season and may get put on the back burner for now. More interesting should be the first appearances, delayed by a year, of Ole Miss’ smart-alecky Lane Kiffin and Mississippi State’s droll Mike Leach.
If those two can’t stir up anything, there’s probably no hope for the week.
But stay tuned.
•
Scooter Hobbs covers LSU athletics. Email him at scooter.hobbs@americanpress.com