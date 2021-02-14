The general consensus was that McNeese State football was going to be a big winner Saturday night just by playing a game.
And, for sure, getting out there was a noble gesture given the chaos the Cowboys survived in Southwest Louisiana the last five months.
The sob stories and sympathy calls poured in from around the country, well wishes for the start of the Frank Wilson McNeese era and the rebirth of Cowboy football.
They were in the always-tricky dual role of trying to win a football and being in charge of uplifting spirits in a broken hometown.
Good stuff.
The ready-made excuses were tossed around as freely as the Mardi Gras beads that won't get used this year.
Fortunately, the Cowboys had no use for them.
It turns out that, against all odds, it wasn't enough to just play the game.
You play the game to win the game — no matter the obstacles.
But, come on, Cowboys, you don't think that was milking the gag a little too far?
There was talk that their might be movies rights for this season — The McNeese Miracle.
But the Cowboys may have laid it on a little thick.
Nobody would believe this.
Good effort. They'd made their point. There would be a football season despite pandemics and hurricanes.
But twice trailing by 14 in the fourth quarter and coming back to force overtime? Not just fourth quarter — down 31-17 with just 3 minutes left.
None of it mattered. Between running for his life, quarterback Cody Orgeron had the game of his life, throwing for three touchdowns and running for two.
If it took a lot of resilience to get to this game. It took a whole lot more to finish it in overtime for a victory that was as outlandish as it was unlikely.
If figures to be weird season anyway.
But if this was "spring" football, then it might make you long for that old-fashioned August humidity with your football openers.
An angry Mother Nature had one more nasty curveball for the Cowboys.
What was it? Something like 27 degrees at kickoff and dropping?
OK, weather was going to define this season opening game one way or another. The season itself is sort of a raspberry in defiance of nasty Miss Laura and her taunting sequel Delta.
So the Cowboys evacuated Lake Charles once more only to run afoul of yet another weather forecast that turned Stephenville, Texas, into International Falls, Minnesota.
It seemed a long way to go and a longer time to wait to finally play a football game.
Did anybody consult a meteorologist first?
None of these Cowboys signed up for a frozen tundra, even an artificial one.
It beats playing in dual hurricanes, perhaps, but if you're raised in this part of the country it's at least a close call when compared to 18-degree windchill.
So a McNeese assistant came out for warm-ups in short sleeves.
That was predictable. There's one in every crowd.
But for a team that five months ago was scattered near and far by Laura's mischief, a team which lost 21 players and replaced most of them with transfers from all corners, it didn't take long for these guys to bond.
First quarter. Two drives, two scores.
Just like you'd draw it up — except you probably wouldn't have settled for a field goal on the first.
Encouraging, though.
It didn't take.
The game turned after McNeese, up 10-0, failed on a fourth-down gamble near the goal line — or so it appeared.
The middle turned out to be filler material.
It took forever for Wilson to get a look at his new team. Between pandemics and Category 4s, he had to wonder if he'd ever see them in pads.
Now he's got 60 minutes of real game film to nitpick over.
There was some good, some bad and outrageous doses of late-game drama and heroics.
McNeese will still need to shore up an offensive line that, frankly, doesn't have many other options.
Orgeron doesn't need to be leading the team in rushing as he did in the opener.
But, mainly, it wasn't just a start … it was a statement that McNeese will never be out of game.
And spring — maybe with some spring weather — will eventually get here.
