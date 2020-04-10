The Masters golf tournament would have been in its second round today, no doubt filled with azaleas and wisteria and scattered outbreaks of juniper.
It's the golf shrine where writers tend to run out of adjectives by noon Saturday, mostly getting tongue-tied at the keyboard while fawning over all the beauty and history of the manicured vistas.
This story isn't about any of that.
It's the local version.
The main characters have all passed on, and no one really seems to remember how the argument got started in the first place.
It wasn't the first one and surely not the last. It may or may not have been friendly in nature, but who knows?
But it was an April Sunday of the Masters weekend in 1965, at the 19th Hole at the Lake Charles Country Club, the watering hole for golfers finishing their own rounds. Though alcohol may have contributed, as the story got retold through the years, there has never been any mention of bloodshed.
Del "Red" Wheeler was one of the better golfers in Lake Charles back then and Hunter Huddle was easily one of the more enthusiastic.
They were close friends and, by all accounts, remained so after surviving their heated disagreement during the final round of the 1965 Masters.
The argument was the age-old golf dispute over pin placements.
You have to remember that hi-def was just an apple in television's eye at the time. It was likely a small black-and-white TV they were watching that Sunday.
Maybe they were bored.
It was as illustrious of a leaderboard as TV could have dreamed up at the time.
Jack Nicklaus won it, while Arnold Palmer and Gary Player tied for second — the "Big Three," as they were known at the time.
But for all the star appeal up top, there wasn't much real drama.
Nicklaus shot 3-under 69 that day and won by nine shots with a 17-under 271 total, three shots better than the previous tournament record set by Ben Hogan 12 years earlier.
So maybe Huddle's and Wheeler's minds began to wander.
Anyway, Huddle was convinced that the pin on the final hole was closer to the trap on the right. Wheeler was just as adamant that it was closer to the trap on the left.
Or maybe it was the other way around.
Whatever, the blurry TV and primitive camera angles of the day offered no definitive answer.
So they argued on through the afternoon, no doubt to chuckles from onlookers, but with no resolution. A wager may have been proposed.
Those who knew Hunter Huddle would not be surprised that he didn't let it end there and forget about it.
Before leaving that day, he announced to anyone who was interested that he planned to fire off a letter to Mr. Bobby Jones himself, the golf legend and co-founder of Augusta National and the Masters, and get to the bottom of this "small argument."
Nobody took him seriously.
But Huddle was convinced that Bobby Jones, known as a true gentleman, would settle the matter once and for all.
The general consensus around the golf group was…yeah right.
But, according to Hunter's son, Locke, Hunter wasn't really surprised three weeks later when the letter arrived.
Jones' reply, addressed to Mr. H.T. Huddle, read:
"The Chairman of our Pin Placement Committee tells me that the pin on eighteen was a little nearer to the bunker on the right than to the one of the left, although, in his opinion, it appeared from a distance that the separation from the two bunkers was about equal.
"I'm afraid that your ‘small argument' cannot be settled at this time."
Most sincerely,
Robert T. Jones, Jr.
Jones' letter appears to have opened the door for the argument to begin anew.
Huddle, perhaps, should have been more surprised that he got any reply at all, as Jones was in poor health at the time.
A Sports Illustrated article on that year's Masters, which noted that it was the first time galleries had really warmed up to the then-25-year-old Nicklaus, also reported that it was a pleasant surprise that Jones had even made an appearance on the course during the four days.
"He is suffering severely these days from spinal trouble and is hardly able to fulfill the role of host to the tournament, turning over most of the work to his old friend and colleague, Clifford Roberts," the story read.
It was during that year's Masters that Jones uttered the famous quote about Nicklaus when he said they were all fine players but Nicklaus "plays a game with which I am not familiar."
Locke and his brother David knew nothing of the keepsake letter until their dad sold his business in the early 1990s. While moving his office to another location, he produced it from some files, where it had resided for almost 30 years.
Only then did it get framed and find a prominent spot at the new location.
These days, Locke and David trade ownership of it every other year.
If there was any logical reason why the pin placement on No. 18 was so important in a tournament that Nicklaus won by nine shots, Hunter Huddle and Del Wheeler took it with them to their graves.
_______
Scooter Hobbs covers LSU athletics. Email him at shobbs@americanpress.com