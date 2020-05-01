OK, I’ll say it: There will be a football season this year.
It’s just a hunch. Maybe an educated guess, perhaps a wild guess. It’s certainly not an announcement.
It may, in fact, be wishful thinking, possibly irresponsible. In other words, at this moment, I know just about as much as anybody else, which is next to nothing. Bottom line: nobody knows much. Not now.
It doesn’t matter — right now — if LSU “thinks” it will have in-person classes in the fall or if Texas A&M “plans” to be open for business in September.
Thursday came word, in a fit of optimism, that the University of Iowa is “hopeful” that its athletes will be able to start practicing as early as June 1.
Well, godspeed with that. And good luck.
Me, I just want to get a haircut. Meanwhile, California sounds as if it’s ready to shut down its state forever and a day, and carry its pro and college athletes down the rabbit hole with it. Same thing for large portions of the northeast, too.
Those will do what they have to do, what they think is best.
Oops.
Almost forgot. But it is at this point that I need to add the standard coronavirus disclaimer: Yes, some silly football games pale in comparison the nation’s health when it’s a matter of life and death. But sports is what we work with here in the Fun & Games section, so bear with us.
So where were we?
Oh, yeah.
Football?
This year?
The naysayers are out there aplenty — and they can come up with a never-ending array of obstacles standing in the way.
All may be real. But I’m sticking to my story — there will be college football of some sort. It might not be what you’re used to. It might be a late-starting season — better then than never. It might be an abbreviated schedule — OK, a few fewer games.
It might be played for a bit without fans in the stands — hey, that’s what TV is for. It might even start in February — good luck, up in the frigid Midwest.
Already college football will have to trudge on with its spring practice, which coaches didn’t think was possible — but they’ll give it a shot as opposed to the alternative.
It may not be for everybody — and we’d miss you, Pac-12, maybe some others too. Yes, it could be different, not what you’re used to. But that’s not totally new.
Granted, it could be a lot tougher than the scrambling to get back to normal after 9/11, when basically all schools took one week off and moved the rest of the schedule back a week.
In the weeks following the onetwo hurricane punch of Katrina-Rita in 2005, for a while LSU never seemed to know when, where or how it was playing its next game. But the Tigers somehow got the whole schedule in, even won the SEC West.
This is nationwide. This could be a lot more complicated. But, it says here, it can happen in some form or fashion. If you have to make it up on the fly, so be it. It may not be pristine.
During World War II, many schools were forced to shut down football programs, mostly for lack of players. The fastest and the swiftest of the nation’s youngsters, it seemed, had more pressing duties abroad. Many were called away in midseason.
In 1943, the SEC had only five of its 12 schools fielding a football team.
Only Georgia and Georgia Tech, which was in the conference then, played as many as 10 games. Vanderbilt played only five. LSU managed eight, Tulane six. When Ala-by-dang-Bama doesn’t have a team you know it’s serious. But those that could played on as best they could, sometimes making it up as they went.
In 1941, shortly after the attack on Pearl Harbor, the Rose Bowl got moved to Durham, North Carolina. But they made do in extraordinary times. This, too, is an extraordinary time, albeit in an entirely different way.
Is football really that important? Well, yes, kind of. Not more important than saving lives, obviously. But at some point Americans need to see something resembling the old normal.
Maybe the silliest argument against the college game is that if football is played while colleges are closed to students, then it is a slap in the face to the school’s “academic mission.” Back to World War II again, when baseball was America’s national pastime.
Like college football, the talent pool was seriously depleted. But the major leagues, and their minor league systems, thought about shutting down in deference to the war. Commissioner Kenesaw Mountain Landis penned a letter to President Franklin Roosevelt asking for counsel on the matter.
Roosevelt replied: “Here is another way of looking at it — if 300 teams use 5,000 or 6,000 players, these players are a definite recreational asset to at least 20,000,000 of the fellow citizens — and that, in my judgment, is thoroughly worthwhile.”
So my guess is that somehow we’ll have a college football season. If it’s not quite what you’re used to, so what? You’ll watch it and you’ll like it.
Scooter Hobbs covers LSU athletics. Email him at shobbs@americanpress.com