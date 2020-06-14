Granted, this dip into the column archives did not age well.
But it was fun at the time.
Still, I'm guessing you'll hear a slightly different take on this story tonight when ESPN airs its "Long Gone Summer," a documentary about the 1998 chase by Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa of Roger Maris' single-season home run record. No doubt the word "steroids" will be mentioned, which had yet to taint the fairy tale when this was written.
You'll need some context. While the home run derby was playing out, the Saints were trying to move on from their Billy Joe Quarterback experiment on offense. They were conducting open tryouts for the most important position in sports after Billy Joe Hobert was injured, leaving Billy Joe Tolliver waiting in the wings.
In the end, that didn't turn out much better than the home run chase.
But the baseball tale was an uplifting story while it lasted. Anyway, this column, hastily penned after McGwire tied Maris' record of 61 on Labor Day, ran the next day on Sept. 8, 1998:
Just hang in there, Saints fans. No quarterback? No problem.
I'm sure before it's all over with, Mark McGwire will get around to solving your problems, too.
It's a big country with a lot of ills, but give him time.
This is kind of what I'm thinking: The second coming of Joe Montana will be the lucky guy in the left-field bleachers that catches No. 62 off Big Mac's bat. He'll return the ball to McGwire, of course, and his lone request will be that he be given the opportunity to quarterback the long-suffering New Orleans Saints.
Super Bowl after Super Bowl will soon follow as movie producers stand in line outside the Superdome.
He'll want no salary for all the Super Bowls, of course.
Love of the game, perhaps the chance to heal the afflicted and be a proper role model, is quite enough.
Far-fetched?
Only a little. This is the new McGwire Order in big-time sports. Athletes are good. Opponents are respected. Fans are respectful. Family is important. Role models abound. Bat boys are wide-eyed sons of the sluggers.
Just don't pinch yourself. Deion Sanders could pop into this fantasy on a moment's notice.
For the time being, the McGwire & Sosa Show seems intent on turning America into one big, Up-With-People, happy-faced Coca-Cola hillside commercial starring Forrest Gump.
Whatever happened to Greed is Good?
It got knocked into Section U34, seat EE. Put a Band-Aid on it and enjoy the moment.
Next thing you know the name "Monica" will be stricken from the English language.
Never mind that the nerds who run the dreaded sports memorabilia industry keep trying to tell us that every 7.4 official at-bats McGwire is launching a winning Powerball ticket into the cheap seats.
A few weeks ago law-abiding citizens were rushing convenience stores just for a billion-to-one shot at the lottery. So now they risk life and limb in the bleacher rugby scrum to get the McGwire Ticket to Financial Security and …
The lucky guy said what?
"I'm going to give it back to Mark, by golly. He hit it. He ought to have it."
Anything else you want from him?
"Uh, I'd like to mow his lawn, maybe."
On the other hand, can you imagine what happens when these do-rights get home to the wife, arms folded, spatula in one hand, carving knife in the other: "You did what with that ball!"
But for now it's the feel-good story of the decade. It's like everybody involved — the Mac, the opponents, the fans, the media, the man on the street and Roger Maris' next of kin — they all got together and said, "Just this once the whole thing is going to play out and everybody will do the right thing and feel good about it."
So the whole blasted country is overdosing on sportsmanship, fair play and Cracker Jack.
McGwire hit No. 61 in broad daylight, on natural grass in the best baseball city in America, with Stan "The Man" Musial watching in the same stadium where Maris finally found happiness on a holiday when most of the country — even Lake Charles Saints fans — was home and able to watch it live.
The ever-dour commissioner of baseball, a Mr. Bud Selig, almost smiled and loosened his tie.
This is the way a record should be broken.
Pressure?
McGwire, along with turning it into a Disney movie, looks to be having the time of his life.
And whoever played a better, more lovable trusty sidekick than Sammy Sosa?
Enjoy it. It could just as easily be Albert Belle leading this parade.
My best guess now is that No. 62 will land right in the lap of some towheaded, snaggle-toothed kid in a wheelchair. He'll be able to have the operation after all.
And maybe quarterback the Saints.
