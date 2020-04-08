Of all the things that real football could import from soccer — and, frankly, I can't think of a single good one — the college boys seem to have managed to pick the absolute worst.
Forget about Fake News for the moment.
Fake Injury is threatening the very core, mostly the aesthetics, of college football.
They play a great game. They're in great shape. They're well padded, helmets and all.
They don't need to be flopping around like Manchester United.
It should embarrass them all. And it probably does.
You know the drill. Generally it's along about seventh or eighth play of a long drive.
Suddenly between plays, seemingly out of the blue, a defender is struck with a non-contact injury and hits the ground like he's been popped in an old Western movie. Like he'll never get up. Like a victim of a pro ‘rassling tomahawk.
The game is stopped, of course. Medics arrive on the scene. His teammates take a deep breath. The offensive players look as impatient as they are unsympathetic.
The offense's fans boo heartily as the wounded is finally assisted off, or perhaps gamely limps somewhat under his own power toward (giggling) teammates on the sideline.
Not to worry. He'll be back the next play. By rule, he only has to sit out one snap, and he'll magically reappear, little worse for the scare.
Let's get this out of the way early.
The other team does it, of course. Your biggest rival is a master at it. Hate to tell you, but your team does it. By all accounts, with video evidence to back it up, every team these days does it to one degree or another.
It's more prevalent, it seems, in September — big surprise — when it's hotter and defenses tend to get winded a little quicker.
And there are documented cases when actual cramps do occur, especially in September.
But try convincing a red-hot offense of it.
Why do the cramps always seem to strike when the defense is on the ropes?
For that matter, how come offenses never seem to need a little break in the action?
My favorite scenario is when the sport's macho inner self takes over and, after a sufficient rest period, the afflicted (having apparently "rubbed a little dirt on it") suddenly pops up and sprints to the sideline, emphatically waving away any concerned onlookers.
A recent ESPN.com report says the NCAA is determined to rid this eye sore from the game.
The competition committee is just not sure what to do about it.
To be sure, the rules-makers are in a bit of a pickle here.
Anything involving injuries and safety these days is pretty much going to err on the side of caution.
The last thing they want to do is pass a rule that encourages injured players to stay in the game.
So, after the rules committee discussed the flopping dilemma at length at its annual rules tinkering party recently, it tabled any rules changes and hoped it would go away on its own.
Oh, there's a plan.
They plan this offseason to issue "stern" warnings to coaches, with words like "integrity" and "sportsmanship" and "spirit of the game."
And jolly good luck to them with that.
What they're saying is that if coaches don't police themselves, then stricter rules will be passed and they really, really mean it this time.
Excuse me? Sounds like begging. The committee might as well write the new rules now.
These Academy Award performances by players aren't sudden urges to audition for the campus theatre.
Most often the signal to flop comes from the sideline.
Sportsmanship and integrity are indeed fine words — but often conflict with "winning," which can affect bonuses and, worst-case scenario, job security.
If it gives a coach even the slightest edge, it's going to stay in the playbook.
It's really not that complicated.
You don't want to be throwing flags for this, just on the off chance it turns out be something more serious than lousy acting.
But sitting out one measly play hardly seems to fit the crime either.
Suggestions have been made that a player whose "injury" requires a stoppage in play should at least have to sit out the rest of that series, maybe the rest of that quarter. Perhaps go with whichever sidelines him longer.
I'd also let a team could burn a time out at any point to get the player out of time out early.
Side note: We won't need officials further delaying the action for more TV time to announce when the player can return. Fans can see if there's a stoppage and will soon enough learn the rule for when a player injury stops play.
But when they return they'll be more likely to play football.
Not fútbol.
