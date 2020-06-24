Next to the semicolon, the asterisk is surely the most annoying member of the punctuation family of keystrokes.
The semicolon is straight-up pretentious, and always has been in my view.
As a professional writer of sorts, and occasionally of sports) I've never really figured out where it was appropriate to stick one of those highbrow things. They usually only show up in your more learned journals, usually providing reader guidance on a decidedly philosophical topic, most likely something way too serious, a subject in which you can almost see the thoughtful curls of pipe smoke wafting up from the originator.
It always comes across, in a snobbish way, that you're flaunting more education than your reader.
So you, the uneducated reader, there you are leisurely reading along and all of a sudden you get slapped up side the head by semicolon, and it's like, "What was that thing?" and you have to stop reading and figure out why a comma or a period wouldn't have worked just as well. It can take two or three paragraphs to get back into the flow, a reading rhythm.
At any rate, I try to limit my semicolon output to one or two a year. And sometimes I forget, best I can tell, with little consequence to society.
While we're on this, if I was offering advice to amateur typists, it would be to choose carefully with the exclamation point. The exclamation point is, indeed, a valuable communicating tool, but it should be used judiciously.
Scatter them all about indiscriminately and after a while you're not writing, you're just crying wolf.
And that's a bad thing! (You see what I did there, huh?)
Also, only for the rarest of world phenomena should you unleash the multiple explanation points!!!!!
Anyway, back to the dreaded asterisk (*) which, annoying as it is, is mostly unavoidable.
For the most part it means that there's more to what you just read than what you just read. And you're most likely going to have to check elsewhere — maybe the bottom of the page, maybe the end of a chapter, maybe Wikipedia — for the full explanation/disclaimer/qualifier.
Whatever the deal, you're probably going to be dealing with a "Yeah, but …" situation.
It's most infamous use in the sporting world was the slander of the New York Yankees' Roger Maris, when in 1961, he broke Babe Ruth's single-season home run record of 60 when he hit his 61st in the last game of the season.
Or maybe it was 61*.
You see, that last game was the 162nd of the year, whereas in Ruth's day a full season was 154 games.
As Maris closed in on Ruth, then-baseball Commissioner Ford Frick (a suspected friend of Ruth's back in the day) announced that if Maris didn't do it in 154 games, it wouldn't count against Ruth.
Historians disagree as to whether an * was erected in the record book. But there were two separate records for single-season home runs.
Maris died in 1985, not knowing that in 1991 Commissioner Fay Vincent would remove the asterisk (if it ever existed) and leave Maris as the undisputed home run king (until steroids came along in 1998).
It was a travesty, a terrible injustice.
I bring this up under the suspicion that there are about to be a whole lot of asterisks, both literally and figuratively, flying around like a meteor shower when 2020 sports seasons are completed.
That's assuming that sports ever really start, of course, which seems to be the standard pandemic disclaimer.
But assuming they do, let's set some ground rules in advance.
Mainly, take your asterisks and stick them in a sock, mister.
Whatever happens, it happens — and happened.
These seasons will count — without apology to whatever gerrymandering it takes to make it happen.
It may take some suspension of belief, maybe of some rules too, certainly of the accepted way of doing things to get it done, and put on television.
But you do what you have to do.
At this stage, you can't really be a stickler for rules or protocol. You take what you can get.
If Major League Baseball ends up playing, say, a 10-game regular season before doing something stupid like letting 28 teams in for a series of one-game playoff series, hey, that's the rules.
And, if so, whoever wins it gets a asterisk-free World Series ring, OK?
College football may need to go back to World War II or the 1918 pandemic for reference.
They might have to make it up as they go, change some rules, maybe rearrange some schedules in midseason.
Whole teams might be week to week (or two), depending on their collective temperatures.
It might not always be fair. Somebody might get an advantage, maybe your hated rival.
Some games might get canceled. Others might be added, maybe to your disadvantage.
But it's better than no games at all. So don't blame it on the crazy times or minimize the accomplishment if something nutty happens.
If for no logical reason Vanderbilt comes out the other side as SEC champion, yeah, it counts and the Commodores stack the trophy without apology or asterisk.
But with multiple exclamation points !!!!!!!
