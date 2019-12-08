ATLANTA — It turns out that as good as LSU has looked all season, the Tigers look even better swaddled in confetti.
Maybe they'd forgotten that feeling of the purple-and-gold streamers filling the air, wafting down about them. It had been eight years, after all, although some of the current players were born then.
They don't roll out that heavy artillery with the confetti cannon for the Citrus Bowl or the Music City Bowl.
You've generally got to win something real, with a trophy worth taking home.
Saturday was that night for LSU.
But maybe not the last.
Sure, there are way bigger goals still ahead for these Tigers.
Yet any doubt that Ed Orgeron has the Tigers back where they ought to be disappeared in another dazzling display of offense, with more defensive hints dropped that they're becoming more of a "complete team" with every passing week.
The latest example: LSU 37, Georgia 10.
As the saying goes, "It Just Means More" in the SEC.
So crank up the confetti machine, Tigers. Do snow angels in the debris. Grab one of those oversized SEC logos and parade it around Mercedes-Benz Stadium for all to see.
It's a longstanding tradition.
So go ahead … it's a perfect selfie moment.
Anytime, Tigers … like … now?
Waiting …
No? OK, maybe not. That's the way you're going to play it, huh?
LSU went through the motions of celebrating. The Tigers seemed genuinely happy, fairly pleased with themselves. But they almost treated the postgame bling as if it was another Magnolia Bowl like the one they almost forgot to take home from Ole Miss.
The 12th SEC championship trophy in school history will look nice in the trophy case.
But, as Orgeron said afterwards, "Tonight was not our final destination."
The particulars and the itinerary for the next step will outlined this morning.
If nothing else, the Tigers gave the College Football Playoff committee something to think about when the sausage-making factory convened overnight in Grapevine, Texas, to hammer out its final rankings.
If nothing else, the Tigers gave Ohio State a hard act to follow if it wanted to hang on to the No. 1 ranking.
As a side note, if he hadn't already, quarterback Joe Burrow turned this week's Heisman Trophy ceremony into a formality.
Whether this was the final destination or not, best-case scenario the Tigers will be to get another trip to this same city and stadium as the No. 1 seed in the playoffs.
"We'll play anybody anywhere," Burrow said. "You can take us to Canada and we'll play on a gravel lot. It doesn't matter where or who we play."
It does seem to be the LSU fans obsessing over the seeding more than the players.
The Tigers themselves just keep making a stronger and stronger case for No. 1 while making it look more and more like, as Burrow said, it doesn't matter who, when or where.
Offense?
That box was checked long ago.
There was only a slight drop-off against a Georgia team that came in as the No. 2 defense in the nation.
Yeah, 37 points is somewhat pedestrian by LSU's newfound standards this season.
But the Bulldogs hadn't give up more than 20 in a game all season.
They also covered LSU's stable of receivers better than any team had all year, mainly by dropping whole squadrons into coverage and often forcing Burrow to use his legs, which made for some nice video footage for the Heisman ceremony.
It was the same old story, Burrow said, another team devising a special defense just for the Tigers.
"It happens time and time again," he said. "We go in and see and see something they haven't done all year. Sometimes I tell my coaches, ‘Why do we even watch film anymore? We'll get something new. We might as well go out there cold turkey.'"
In the end, all it did, again, was put off the inevitable.
And LSU rang those points up with its foot tapping on the brakes for the entire fourth quarter.
There were probably more points in the tank — and a few got left on the field in the first half.
But the Tigers didn't need any more points because for the second week in a row the Tigers let the CFP committee know that all they had to do was ask, that they'd show them a "complete team."
The Eye Test thing, remember? The "defensive piece," the committee chairman called it.
So the last two weeks against good offenses the once defense-challenged Tigers, the same team that still hasn't lived down giving up 38 points to Vanderbilt, has given up a total of 17 points in two games. On Saturday, LSU didn't give up a touchdown until it was 34-3 in the fourth quarter.
Yes, this team looks ready for any challenge any place.
But maybe they should set aside an hour or two to enjoy the SEC championship trophy all the same.
