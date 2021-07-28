It’s been a week now since the Texas-Oklahoma bomb dropped, and the whole thing still stinks.
But at least when the whole sordid thing gets fast-tracked into reality they won’t be adding any more Tigers (already maxed out at three) or Columbias (Missouri and South Carolina) to the Southeastern Conference.
So there’s that.
Anyway, some random thoughts:
— I don’t blame Texas A&M one bit for being immensely ticked off not only that it’s happening, but that the Aggies (claim they) were in the dark until the story broke with (coincidence?) head coach Jimbo Fisher on the podium for SEC Media Days.
Apparently most of the other SEC schools weren’t in the inner loop either.
One of the explanations floated was that SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey and those working behind the scenes — imagine dark alleys and shady parking garages — knew the negotiations couldn’t be kept quiet with more than a handful informed.
If so, the plan certainly worked.
It’s still hard to believe they kept it under wraps so long. But even among the usual big media suspects who always know, jaws were dropping all over SEC Media Days last Wednesday.
But, yes, Texas A&M obviously had more at stake than other SEC members and should have been told something about it in advance.
The Aggies probably could not have done anything about it— and may well have reacted by leaking it — but they didn’t deserve to get blind sided.
A&M also didn’t handle it very well when Athletic Director Ross Bjork said “We love being the only school in the state of Texas in the SEC.” All that did was remind people that A&M used to be called Little Brother by the Longhorns.
And it does seem a little odd, maybe upgraded to suspicious, that Bjork just happened to be at media days and available for comment. Athletic directors never show up for that soiree.
— Still, you just watch. When the SEC announces its approval with open arms, it will be by a 14-0 vote.
I actually find it hard to believe that there aren’t more dissenters, maybe enough (four) to block the annexation.
The league likes to keep things neat and tidy like that. It will probably keep a straight face for the “unanimous” approval.
But, in this case, with A&M on record with a “nay,” it will just make the SEC look silly.
— I thought it was a mistake at the time and the Big 12 is now regretting its strategy after A&M and Missouri left during the last rearranging of the landscape in 2012. It sat pat at 10 schools, trying to peddle the selling point that everybody in its conference would play everybody else.
Yeah, and …
How’d that work out?
It’s now Dead Conference Walking.
— But now — unintended consequences alert — the SEC will have to figure out what to do with a 16-team conference.
It’s a tad bulky.
It took the league almost a decade to figure out scheduling after adding Mizzou and A&M, and it still doesn’t please many schools.
Now it’s back to the drawing board. Good luck and godspeed.
— Yeah, I get it. This the first move toward big-time college football becoming four 16-team conferences. The SEC got the jump and now the Big Ten, ACC and Pac-12 will have to scramble. Independent Notre Dame is the big prize, but it’ll be tough for any conference to match the OU-Texas addition.
But none of these super conferences will have the quirky, regional identities we’ve come to know and chuckle at.
Maybe you adapt to changing times. Sure, at heart it’s just big business.
But why the college game insists on moving closer and closer to the bland NFL is beyond me.
— One of the things athletic directors have a sworn duty to do every now and then is show up at the odd women’s volleyball or men’s tennis match, a little toe-tap face time just to prove they’re committed to the overall department.
But this is unapologetically all about football — full speed ahead.
If they’ve given the other sports a thought, it’s that they’ll figure them out later.
Scooter Hobbs covers LSU athletics. Email him at scooter.hobbs@americanpress.com