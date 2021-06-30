LSU won’t have its entire starting offensive line returning after all.
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron confirmed Tuesday that left tackle Dare Rosenthal, perhaps the most talented of the bunch when he plays, will be entering the NCAA transfer portal.
“He had some personal situations that he had to take care of,” Orgeron said on the “Off the Bench” radio show in Baton Rouge. “It was a hard decision for him, but we wish him the best. We’re going to miss him.”
Some reports have listed Baylor as a likely landing spot for 6-foot-7, 327-pound Rosenthal.
A player who enters to transfer portal does have the option of returning to his original school.
But if he does return, Rosenthal would first have to serve a suspension for a violation of team rules, Orgeron said.
Rosenthal lost 12 games to suspensions over the last two years.
His likely replacement is 6-6, 311-pound junior Cam Wire, who has filled in for Rosenthal. Wire is a versatile lineman who is most valuable because he can play a number of spots, Orgeron said.
Otherwise, LSU returns left guard Ed Ingram, center Liam Shanahan, right guard Chasen Hines and right tackle Austin Deculus.
But of the rest only sophomore Charles Turner has started a game.
“I don’t know who’s the second left tackle right now, to be honest with you,” Orgeron said.