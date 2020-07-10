Ed Orgeron said in a radio interview Wednesday night that it appears that his LSU football team has the coronavirus "under control."
Well, that's different.
Meanwhile, Orgeron's degree is not in immunology.
But you take your encouraging news where you can find it. So it was somewhat refreshing to hear Orgeron suggest that "It looks like everything's going smooth for us."
That's good to hear.
Maybe the Tigers could share some of their secrets with the rest of the college football world, where almost daily it appears there's more doom and gloom about the possibility of even going outdoors, let alone playing tackle football.
It's easy to ignore it when the Ivy League cancels its fall seasons, most notably football.
But when the Big Ten says it will only play conference games this year, you really start to wonder if it's a sinister plot for it to get two teams in the College Football Playoff?
No, wait. That, too, maybe.
But what you really wonder is if this is the beginning of a March Redux, when little cancellations popped up here and there and were labeled as overreactions — but quickly begat calling off the NCAA basketball tournament, then morphed its way to wiping out the entire spring sports calendar.
In the Big Ten's case, there's no need to explain, really, what difference it makes to the pandemic whether two sweaty teams on a football field are in the same conference or not.
Once these things get going, they tend to snowball.
In related news, Orgeron's college diploma still mentions nothing about infectious diseases.
But the Tigers are socially distancing themselves and working hard (in small, voluntary groups) in preparation for defending their national championship with a full schedule.
After reporting for voluntary workouts on June 9, they made headlines when there was almost an immediate spike, which Orgeron blamed on his student-athletes being college students, i.e., visiting the off-campus Tigerland bars/petri dishes.
Sports Illustrated reported that as many as 30 Tigers were quarantined almost immediately after returning, although it was not clear how many of them tested positive for the coronavirus and how many might have been exposed and went to time out strictly as a precaution.
"The number 30 was not correct," Orgeron said in that New Orleans radio interview with former Saints' quarterback Bobby Hebert. "That was inaccurate. I don't know who said that. It wasn't that high. But we did have a little spike. Now it's going down. I think it's under control. I think it's a fairly low number right now that we're very pleased with."
Again, just as a reminder, his speciality is in Geaux Tigers, with a minor in recruiting, Zoom or otherwise, but still with no mention of immunology.
And he will still need some healthy opposing teams for his Tigers to play.
It is, however, nice to hear a lone optimistic voice about teeing up this fall.
If not, if there is no college football this season, then the next fall could LSU be referred to as the two-time defending national champions?
That might be a reach.
It dips down into the wishy-washy world of semantics, which should be a boon for social media to have two tons of fun with.
My ruling on the matter would be: No. You can't call them two-time defending champions.
No matter how many times the two playoff victories get re-aired on national television, LSU still only won the national championship once.
But if there are no games this season, the term two-year defending champions might still be in play.
Surely some enterprising T-shirt maker is already on the case, maybe copyrighting the term.
I'm not sure you'd get a second national championship ring for the technicality.
But LSU has already stockpiled three of them anyway.
The Tigers received them Tuesday in a socially distanced, three-ring ceremony.
Yes, three. Rings, that is.
Surely, the 2019 edition, which already claimed the SEC and national championships, the scoring record, the Heisman Trophy and a laundry list of most of other available individual awards, ended up being the most blinged-out college football team ever.
Actually, one was for winning the SEC championship, which is customary.
The NCAA provides a standard-issue national championship ring, but even after the CFP agreed to trim it with purple stones, it was a tad bland for LSU's taste.
So, according to Brody Miller in The Athletic, legendary LSU equipment manager Greg Stringfellow led a design team that came up with yet another ring, described as the biggest that the manufacturer, Jostens, has ever made.
Like Coach O says: One Team, One Heartbeat — three rings.
Scooter Hobbs covers LSU athletics. Email him at shobbs@americanpress.com