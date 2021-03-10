You can trudge through all 148 pages of LSU's Husch Blackwell report about how the school mishandled allegations of sexual violence and harassment — warning: it's not light reading — and I defy you come up with any real winners in the end.
Some just come out losing less than others.
Not among them was our old friend Les Miles, who — thus far — could be tagged the Biggest Loser.
The Least Loser?
Maybe — thus far — current head coach Ed Orgeron, as beloved a figure now and just as colorful as Miles once was.
In all the 148 pages, Orgeron's name comes up four times — well, 12 more if you count redundant footnotes.
At any rate, the report gives Orgeron at least plausible deniability of wrongdoing with every mention.
Miles wasn't so lucky.
He wasn't exactly labeled the scapegoat for the whole sordid affair — hard to pinpoint that in a systematic failure — but, perhaps by coincidence, he's been the headline-grabber.
As the scathing report's first dust settles, in Miles LSU now has its very own Bill Cosby — the often-comical, the consummate family man (goofy dad division), the willing foil who always left us shaking our heads at his impromptu antics, the awkward mangling of whatever language that was he was speaking … and yet had a darker side we never saw.
And that's a shame.
It's really disappointing.
We wanted to believe that what we saw and heard (and never quite figured out) was the real Les Miles.
He was so much fun, so lovably likable, so defiantly quirky in that own little strange orbit of his.
Even those rabid fans who had grown weary of his stale offense by 2016 were sad to see that it had to end with his firing, and genuinely wished good ol' Uncle Les well.
So what did Miles lose?
So far, he's the only person involved in the report who's been fired — and it was his most recent employer, Kansas, that did it.
You could even make the argument that the Miles-Kansas "mutual parting of the ways," which was announced late Monday night, was more of a reprieve. And maybe two years of coaching Kansas football is enough punishment for anybody.
So what did he really lose?
His legacy at LSU now is not that he won a national championship while munching on Tiger Stadium turf or the glorious tales of Griswold-style family vacations or the Rosetta Stone Les Miles edition.
Like Cosby, there was a side of Miles that somehow stayed hidden until he was out of LSU's spotlight.
But it's now how he's destined to be remembered.
He is still denying much of it. But the report uncovered at least two female student workers in the football office filed complaints against him, with one saying that he kissed her after taking her to his condo.
The report also said, that after the 2011 loss to Alabama in the national championship game, he took a much more active role in hiring of student workers.
Miles wanted female student employees with a "certain look. Attractive, blonds with …" I won't go any further in this family atmosphere, but your imagination is probably spot-on enough to fill in the blank.
If that was offhand remark in a coaching staff meeting, well, you know, "guy talk" isn't always for delicate ears. But according to the report the edict was common knowledge in the football office.
At the time LSU launched an investigation of Miles, led by another law firm in 2013, which led to then-Athletic Director Joe Alleva trying to fire Miles well before the very public botched attempt at that famous Texas A&M game in 2015.
Maybe the most startling revelation from the latest report was that in this state, at that university, the original Miles investigation remained a secret to all but a handful of people for eight long years until uncovered by Husch Blackwell.
In the end, Miles was fired four games into the 2016 season because he was too stubborn — or too defiant towards Alleva — to change his archaic offense, even when an upgrade was assumed following the great escape the previous year.
But that same defiance and stubbornness apparently led to Alleva trying to oust him as early as 2013.
The original investigation found no criminal wrongdoing by Miles but raised a lot of red flags, enough for Alleva to lay down new rules for Miles and order sensitivity training.
The Miles stubbornness and defiance was there again, however, as Alleva later wrote in an email to a few Board of Supervisors when he recommended Miles be fired in 2013.
"I specifically told (Miles) not to text, call or be alone with any student workers and he obviously didn't listen," Alleva wrote.
Nothing came of it … until now.
Still, it's destined to be his legacy.
True, he has no one but himself to blame.
But it's still a little sad.
Scooter Hobbs covers LSU
athletics. Email him at