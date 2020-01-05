This isn't about politics, OK.
Partisan, dirty or otherwise.
We try to steer clear of that foolishness here at the Dept. of Silly Fun & Games.
But it doesn't matter if it's your president or those other guy's president or anybody else's president.
The president of these United States that I live in does not belong at the LSU-Clemson national championship game.
Probably not at any heavily attended sporting event.
There. I said it.
You can argue that America needs better or even deserves better.
Or worse.
But football fans surely deserve better than a visit from their leader on this most important of all days of the football season.
Let Trump stay home in Washington and tend to that political football that always seems to odd-bouncing inside the beltway.
I mean no disrespect to the man or the office.
But I will admit to letting out a discernible groan when word broke, probably leaked by a high-level associate with "knowledge of the situation," probably speaking on deep background, that President Trump would reportedly be in that number in the Superdome a week from Monday.
Gee, and I could have sworn I heard the game was sold out.
I guess the White House rustled up some nosebleed spares on the secondary market.
But forget your political persuasion.
This will not be good for anybody.
Both parties need to come together (yes, I realize I'm howling at the moon here) on this crisis of vital importance to this great country, possibly with long-term repercussions.
We need some strong bipartisanship. We need some close advisors to exercise caution with strongly worded hints that the President exercise his constitutional right to enjoy the game from his presidential couch or perhaps a D.C.-area Buffalo Wild Wings.
Anywhere but the Superdome.
In short, it is not worth the hassle to 80,000 or so voters.
I've seen it. And it wasn't pretty.
If you recall, President Trump has already been to watch LSU play once this season, the first sitting president to see LSU play since William Howard Taft in 1909. That was in New Orleans against Sewanee and Sewanee won the game 15-6 to break the Tigers' 15-game winning streak before anybody figured out Sewanee was a college.
Nobody seems to remember why Taft dropped by, but there must have been empty seats in advance to squeeze that tonnage into the place.
History is split on the matter.
Trump, of course, dropped into Tuscaloosa for the LSU-Alabama game as recent as November.
He was tucked away in a luxury suite somewheres and was formally recognized and introduced during an early TV timeout. Even got a fairly warm reception.
Otherwise, you hardly noticed or remembered that he was there — during the game.
Before the game was an entirely different matter (nightmare).
If next Monday is anything like Tuscaloosa, the lines to get in the Superdome will stretch all the way down Poydras and, if going to the game, I suggest you leave this afternoon to get in one of them.
Hours before the game in November, Tuscaloosa became one tangled mass of impatient humanity, lines spreading, meandering and crisscrossing from all different angles outward from Bryant-Denny Stadium, all moving (if that's the word) at a snail's pace toward rows upon endless rows of metal detectors.
I felt for them.
Actually, it wasn't that bad for the media, which had a dedicated line to get to the press box.
But I felt the pain and suffering from those masses yearning to creep inside, be it to Roll Tide or roll the Tide.
Some frustrated fans noticed our relative ease of passage, which did nothing to improve sports writers' already shaky standing in the community. Not trying to play victim here, but there were cat calls as we tried to avoid eye contact.
I will say this: it looked like everybody, somehow, got into the stadium and was seated well before kickoff.
No idea how.
So here's a suggestion for President Trump: Go play golf instead.
America is begging, least ways those with tickets.
Write your congressman. Or somebody who understands.
Scooter Hobbs covers LSU athletics. Email him at shobbs@americanpress.com