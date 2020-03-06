LSU opens spring football practice on Saturday.
And you know what they always say in football parlance, right?
You can never duplicate a near-perfect season, you can only hope to recreate it.
And good luck with that, LSU, when you're looking for an encore for 15-0 and serious mention as the best college football team of all time.
But head coach Ed Orgeron is saying all the right things.
"I can't expect this year's team to be last year's team," Orgeron said in previewing spring practice. "It's a new team. But we still have high expectations."
And well they should.
His early solution is, "I'm going to work harder this year, pay more attention to detail."
I don't remember anybody accusing him of being a slacker last year and out of the blue getting the defense up to LSU snuff for the postseason seemed like world-class attention to detail to some of us.
But, OK, fine. Work harder.
Whatever works for you.
Let's just say it's a daunting task.
The spring headline will be that 16 LSU players who won the national championship were recently showcased at the NFL combine, starting with the Heisman Trophy winner all the way up to and including deep snapper Blake Ferguson.
It's by far the most of any school and brings up an interesting question, mainly: What specialized drills does the NFL combine cook up for deep snappers? Perhaps they can prove they can read the
E
FP
TOZ
eye chart upside down in less than 4.55 seconds.
Who knows?
But we digress.
It's not just the on-field talent lost for the Tigers.
Orgeron had to know Dave Aranda was leaving as defensive coordinator and — make no mistake — he loved him some Dave Aranda. But it turns out to be convenient since Orgeron now says he was tired of the 3-4 defensive alignment anyway, especially since the current talent set (speed galore) is more conducive to the 4-3 set. And former LSU coach Bo Pelini, who won as many national championships at LSU as Aranda did, happened to be available and could bring the more attacking style of his 4-3 defense with him.
A "no-brainer," Orgeron called it, "There was only one person I wanted."
OK.
But what about the boy genius, the not-quite-the-offensive coordinator Joe Brady, the architect of all that newfound offensive wizardry last season?
Orgeron said he thought about going to that well again, even did a search.
But "If there was another Joe Brady, I may have missed him … but I looked for him."
So he went with experience, somebody named Scott Linehan, and Orgeron will again spend half the spring explaining to everybody that Steve Ensminger was, still is and will be the actual offensive coordinator (who could care less who gets the credit).
Orgeron also confirmed that Kevin Faulk was who he has wanted all along to coach his running backs, although he wished Tommie Robinson Godspeed in his future endeavors.
Apparently in today's college football you can't have too many of those "analysts," and LSU is steady stockpiling them, too.
Not that there aren't details to work on in the spring.
Orgeron provided a laundry list of position changes, many related to the switch to the 4-3 defense, most designed to find enough linebackers for that defense.
Devonta Lee, a freshman receiver last year, will give linebacker a shot. Marcel Brooks will switch from inside linebacker to the inside, as will Ray Thornton.
He also mentioned, kind of offhand, that LSU might be snooping around the NCAA transfer portal for another linebacker or two — and danged if the words were barely out of his mouth when North Dakota State linebacker Jabril Cox didn't become this year's Portal Prize by jumping in with both feet.
Stay tuned on that one.
But the point is, even with the mass exodus, LSU won't be lacking for talent — "One of the most talented defenses we've had since I've been here," Coach O said.
No reason to doubt him.
They'll figure out the talent part on offense as well.
But that's the easy part, replacing the bodies.
The tough part about reinventing last year's championship team will be recreating some semblance of the chemistry that team had, the confidence that allowed it to run fairly roughshod through a monster schedule.
And not all of it was Joe Burrow-related.
Orgeron called it "setting the LSU standard of performance with a new group."
That starts Saturday, too.
