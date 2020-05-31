I dip today into the archives for a re-run of what I still think was a really good idea.
Never mind that it didn't amount to much, I'm afraid, although McNeese did eventually play Southern. Otherwise, it didn't gain much traction with any of the parties who might have been involved.
The window has probably closed on the idea, but this was my idea on July 8, 1998, to revamp the Southland Conference.
I'm looking at a McNeese home football schedule for this season that includes Southeast Oklahoma and Arkansas-Monticello, and you are probably thinking I'm going to suggest that the Cowboys need to get a home-and-home series started with Southern University.
Not a bad notion, actually — think it wouldn't be the biggest non-playoff game in Cowboy Stadium since the USL wars?
But I've got a better idea. Besides, the wheels are already in motion for the long-overdue McNeese-Southern series, perhaps as early as the 1999 season.
McNeese apparently made the first move.
But how about — listen carefully — a regular Southland Conference football series between McNeese and … Southern?
Radical? Yes indeed. I'm guessing it would mean Southern would have to flee the storied old Southwestern Athletic Conference and join the suddenly visionary Southland Conference.
Which would be an even better idea — an idea that would greatly benefit both Southern and the Southland.
And for you Jaguars fans having fainting spells over losing Grambling as a rival, well, fear not. G-Men, pack your bags, you're coming in, too.
The Bayou Classic will live on, although with some slight adjustments for the next millennium.
The Southland is getting crowded at this point, but a solution is on the horizon. Troy State, in case you missed it, is in the Southland now, but the Trojans have developed the same strain of Division I-A fever that once ran rampant in Louisiana.
Their target date to make every big-time AD's homecoming Rolodex is 2002. Adios, Trojans, and lotsa luck against Auburn. And you might as well leave now.
This new Southland I'm proposing is going to be a serious I-AA conference, not a stepping stone for wide-eyed wannabes. Jacksonville State also slipped in, perhaps with fake ID suggesting it was in Florida.
Now that the scam is out, the Gamecocks either explain what they bring to the Southland table — other than delivering the Ohatchee, Alabama, television market — or else, well, don't forget to pick up your party favor on the way out.
With those intruders out of the way, we deliver the final piece to the perfect Southland Conference puzzle.
Come on down … Jackson State.
No question it will take a lot of getting used to.
When I posed the idea to Southern Athletic Director Marino Casem, he said there was "some merit to your proposal."
But then there was a long pause on the other end of the phone line.
Finally … "I don't want to be known as the brother who breaks up the SWAC."
Another long pause.
"But we can't keep our heads stuck in the ground."
Other than that, understandably, he didn't care to say much. For it will be a thankless task, to be sure. The SWAC was a great idea for its time — unfortunately one born of Jim Crow necessity.
And it can match history and tradition and a truly unique pomp and pageantry with just about any conference you want to mention. But its time has long passed.
Do we really want to head into a new century still putting a "predominantly black" asterisk beside anything? Can you bear the thought of another empty Heritage Bowl?
Last season Grambling and Southern each had one more starting white quarterback than LSU did.
Time to move on. No question, the SWAC would die without those three. Mourn its passing, but with a joyous jazz funeral.
Build a museum, name it after Eddie Robinson and reminisce about the league for the next 50 years.
But it's time to move on. True, the SWAC's current Big Three will leave behind some struggling schools to fend for themselves. That's unfortunate, but if Southern and Jackson State want to keep providing for them, eventually they'll be down there with them.
For those left behind, I might suggest Division II or the NAIA.
Southern and Jackson State, though moving up in competition from the Prairie Views and Texas Southerns, will do just fine in the Southland.
The Jags, for instance have beaten perennial contender Northwestern State four of the last five years. Grambling, on the other hand, which finally embarrassed Robinson into retirement, has some improving to do under new savior Doug Williams before it can be competitive. But the Tigers get in because, I'm guessing, Southern isn't going anywhere without them. And that's the key. The league needs Southern as much as the Jags need the league.
But we are going to insist on at least moving the Bayou Classic up a week, breaking the Thanksgiving weekend tradition even at the risk of losing what isn't really much of a TV contract anyway. But Southland teams under this perfect setup will at least be eligible for the Division I-AA playoffs, which start on Thanksgiving weekend.
This new-and-improved Southland will compact itself geographically and greatly increase its much-needed media exposure at the same time.
Not an easy trick, yet it's realistic — as opposed some foolhardy venture like the Sun Belt Conference bringing in the University of Denver thinking its's going to capture the Mile High media, most of which doesn't know the school exists.
In this case, you're making Southland Conference cities out of Baton Rouge, and to some extent New Orleans, Jackson, Mississippi, and Shreveport, all of which have newspapers and television stations that already give ample coverage to the three teams in question.
Better yet, you're adding three of the deepest and most rabid fan bases in all of Division I-AA to a fair-weather league that tends to run hot and cold in that department.
It could be exciting, a no-brainer match made in heaven.
And we haven't even talked about the marching bands.
Scooter Hobbs covers LSU athletics. Email him at shobbs@americanpress.com