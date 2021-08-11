As of last Friday’s LSU Board of Supervisors meeting, there were only two Tiger football players yet to be vaccinated.
That’s 97.4 percent, Athletic Director Scott Woodward said, noting that all coaches and support staff were also all vaccinated up and that he was working on the two stragglers.
This week, apparently, you can add one very large and live mascot to the Tigers’ vaccinated list.
It was easy for Mike VII, as he had no sleeves to roll up in doing his part, in a Smokey Bear “Only You Can Prevent Forest Fires” sort of way to spread the gospel.
And good for him.
He spends most of his time in luxurious digs behind thick Plexiglas and most sane folks don’t have to be told twice to socially distance themselves from a 415-pound man-eater.
But you never know, you can never be too careful.
Mike got the vaccine donated by Zoetis, which developed the non-human mammal version after lions and tigers at the Bronx Zoo were diagnosed with SARSCoV-2.
According to LSU, Mike got his first dose of the Big Cat Vax on July 16 and the second on Friday.
He has shown no ill effects from the vaccine and continues to playfully frolic around as usual.
So he’s setting a fine example for tigers everywhere.
OK, fine. But there were parts of this story in LSU’s news release that left far too much to the imagination.
Like, for instance, who did the vaccinating and how?
Now, I have long suspected that, as regal and menacing as that big fellow may look from his perch atop the food chain, he is just a house pet with sharper teeth and larger claws.
Seemingly. Seemingly.
But not so, according to Mike’s veterinarian, Dr. David Baker, who told Baton Rouge television station WAFB on Monday that he did not dare personally climb into Mike’s personal space to administer the vaccine.
Baker, in fact, referred to his star patient as an “415-pound apex predator.”
That doesn’t sound quite so cuddly and means, I guess, that while he’s entertaining Tiger Stadium’s pregame fans with his lovable cavorting, he may in fact be sizing them up as potential appetizers.
But …
None of which explains who manned up and stuck a needle into a 415-pound apex predator. Or from where.
But, however it got there, the vaccination will allow school officials to remove the extra layer of barricades that have been ringing his habitat for more social distancing. They have been there for his protection, not the appetizers’, but will come down next week, allowing his cult following better and closer views before LSU games.
The question is starting to become if it’s all much ado about nothing.
Meanwhile, across at the street at the football facility, the 97.8-percent vaccinated football Tigers are hard at work, but still relegated to virtual online calls to get their message across.
Last year’s breakout star receiver, Kashon Boutte, has been the most vocal.
He longs for the Tiger Stadium experience that attracted him to LSU from New Iberia, not the hollow, quarter-capacity poor substitute he got for his freshman season.
“I feel like if everybody wants a full Tiger Stadium, they’ve got to get vaccinated, all fully vaccinated,” Boutte said Monday.
“It’s the right thing to do. It’s what I feel like,” he said.
LSU is working under the notion that the 102,321-set stadium will be full. It sold tickets accordingly.
The TSLC words haven’t been mentioned yet — Tiger Stadium Limited Capacity.
Nobody wants to talk about it. But you can bet that behind the athletic department’s closed doors the unthinkable contingency plans are being discussed, even if in whispers.
We thought that was all behind us with the vaccines available.
But in a state with one of the nation’s lowest vaccination rates, we do know one thing: it doesn’t work when it’s not used.
If New Orleans can cancel the fall jazz fest, as it did over the weekend, Tiger Stadium can be neutered again.
It won’t be Mike VII’s fault.
—
Scooter Hobbs covers LSU athletics. Email him at scooter.hobbs@americanpress.com