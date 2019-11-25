BATON ROUGE — LSU seems to be getting into a bad habit of walking away from the scene of another rout and leaving the hardware behind.
According to some sort of tradition, the last two weeks they've claimed ownership of a pair of so-called "rivalry" trophies, both of which were standing guard over the proceedings. And each time the Tigers walked right off the field without bothering to acknowledge them, let alone cart them off.
Some say one of them, this Magnolia Bowl, looks like a high school woodworking project that might have earned a B-. The other, The (infamous) Boot that LSU always reminds people was Arkansas' brainchild, looks like a hernia waiting to happen.
Last week at Ole Miss some underling was finally dispatched to fetch the Magnolia Bowl and apparently it made its way back to Baton Rouge.
Saturday night the Tigers spared Arkansas the freight on getting The Boot back to Fayetteville, but in what passed for a postgame celebration, it stood there outside the Tigers' dressing room tunnel as lonesome and ignored as a wallflower at the school dance.
That's what happens, you suppose, when early on in a season you declare your goals to be far above getting involved in middling border-state skirmishes.
That's where LSU stands right now at 11-0 after going through the 56-20 formality of being crowned the SEC West Division champions.
There's a trophy that goes with that too, although it's not really taken seriously until you validate with the overall SEC championship.
FYI: There's no truth to the internet rumor that Alabama appealed to the SEC to let its 66-3 victory over Western Carolina to stand in for LSU's visit a couple of weeks ago and keep its hopes alive heading to the Iron Bowl at Auburn this week.
But if the West division trophy had been on hand Saturday night, there's a good chance it'd be in a pawn shop somewhere today.
It's real, it's tangible, it will be in LSU's possession for the first time since 2011.
But LSU didn't seem very interested in it either. Nobody wanted to talk about it.
"It was never our goal just to win the West," quarterback Joe Burrow said. "We have plenty more goals ahead of us. We expected this coming into the year — if weren't 11-0 at this point, we'd be disappointed."
At this point, you wouldn't put anything past this team, even as college football settles in for a couple of weeks of heated debate over Resumé (LSU) vs. Eye Test (Ohio State).
But the Tigers do need to get a few things straight before moving forward.
For one thing, the only thing more exciting than LSU's offense is this team's slapstick attempts to field a common onsides kick, the latest madcap installment of which looked like the Tigers were chasing a stray cat that had gotten loose on the field.
Mainly, though, the Tigers need a ruling from the SEC office: Are they allowed to have fun and be rambunctious kids along the way?
If not, OK, but just set the parameters in advance.
Suddenly, it's an issue.
Out of the blue Saturday night, the striped chaperones, ever on the lookout for "fun," stepped into the affair to flag the celebration of Justin Jefferson's late first-half touchdown reception, defining it as "unsportsmanlike conduct."
And that's good to know. I always wondered what that was they were doing down there. It's a dance of some sort, rumored to have something to do with the motion of a mop.
LSU's defense might have been that if you're Arkansas and well on your way to losing an 18th consecutive SEC game, there's not much out there that can offend or embarrass you.
But the question for judge and jury is ... when did this happen ... what took them so long.
It wasn't like it wasn't already well documented as an integral part of the LSU offense. Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase and Terrace Marshall had combined for 34 touchdown receptions before Jefferson's last snag, and whatever the dance is, it had become an integral of the ceremony for each. But apparently 35 was the magic number, the breaking point that pushed it over the line into unsportsmanlike conduct. Or maybe it was inviting Clyde Edwards-Helaire, a running back, to play in their little reindeer games.
Who knows? After watching the Saints' game Sunday, I'm done trying to figure what goes on under those NFL striped hats, but the college officials are usually more discreet.
Not a big deal, really. No harm done Saturday anyway.
But LSU doesn't seem interested in cutting back on Burrow's touchdown passes. Too much fun.
Better get some clarification on it now.
Scooter Hobbs covers LSU athletics. Email him at shobbs@americanpress.com