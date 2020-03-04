I don't know what to think anymore. But this has been the strangest LSU basketball season. Up, down, all around. Good, bad and ugly, sometimes all in the same game.
But the Tigers are probably in as good or better spot right now than anyone could have imagined after having to replace the likes of Naz Reid and Tremont Waters from last year's Sweet 16 team.
They're 20-9, 11-5 in the Southeastern Conference and tied with Auburn for second place (behind Kentucky, who else?) after a mediocre run-up to the conference season.
With two regular-season games remaining, the Tigers would probably have taken that SEC record, no questions asked, in advance.
It just doesn't seem like it.
Really.
It's been such a roller coaster of a season that the cover-your-eyes meltdowns are the narrative as much as the exhilarating highs.
And, of course, that 11-5 conference record is tempered by being 3-5 since the 8-0 start.
"We weren't as good as we looked (at 8-0), and then we weren't as bad as it looked," said head coach Will Wade, whose team, which once owned a two-game lead over Kentucky, is trying to hold on to one of the top four spots in the standings to get one of the double-byes in the SEC Tournament.
The season has looked a lot like most of the wins the Tigers have recorded.
If LSU can win its final two games — at Arkansas tonight, at home against Georgia Saturday — the season itself will be a carbon copy of so many of those stomach-churning games.
It won't change the fact that LSU is the lone team to lose to Vanderbilt in the last two seasons.
But, fitting the pattern, just when it seemed to be slipping away, it would mean a three-game win streak to pull out of a free fall following a red-hot start and a seemingly comfortable lead.
A 13-5 record would look pretty good. Even 12-6 wouldn't be a disaster, probably better than expected, and either way the Tigers should be safely in the NCAA Tournament for a second consecutive year.
"We want to be a consistent program," Wade said. "We're not going to win the league every year. You're not going to go the Sweet 16 every year. But if you can be in the top four in the league and compete for the double-bye every year, then every two, three years, you may win it. If you can get to the NCAA Tournament on a consistent basis, you're going to bust through."
Somehow "consistent" doesn't seem like a word you'd associate with this screwy, topsy-turvy collection.
Still, in the same breath Wade said, "I really feel like we're in a good place."
OK. Well, the defensively challenged Tigers did win their last game — if that constitutes a trend — even held Texas A&M to a mere 50 points.
Wade even called it the Tigers' most complete game of the season — typically for this bunch, it followed the season's rock-bottom non-Vanderbilt game in a 81-66 loss (that wasn't that close) to Florida.
A skeptic might point out that perhaps there are limits to LSU's "Gang that Everybody Shoots Straight Against" defense, which is subtitled "Especially Uncanny from 3-Point Range."
The Aggies are the worst shooting team in the SEC (39 percent) and the worst at treys by a wide margin (29 percent).
So while you take your small victories where you find them, you might want to tap the brakes on proclaiming a defensive awakening.
It's been the defensive end that turned even so many of those early conference victories into needless hand-wringers.
The closing schedule is favorable, even though Arkansas (6-10) has had its moments this season and Bud Walton Arena is a tough joint to function in.
If the Tigers can't beat 5-11 Georgia at home on Saturday, then it's back to square one.
Still, Wade says, "I feel like we're starting to play better. I feel like we're starting to do some good things."
"I feel like we're going to finish strong here. I really do. I think we're moving in the right direction.
"Our challenge is to play good games back to back."
That would be a start.
