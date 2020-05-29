For today's exercise, we will be working on the assumption that there will be college football this season.
We will also take it on faith that at least some fans will be allowed in residence this season.
But how many fans seems to be the question with social distancing being in such vogue these days.
If that holds, some people who want to go aren't going to be allowed to and — just a guess — it probably will depend on how much cash you contribute to you favorite university.
But let's take LSU as an example.
Some games are obviously more attractive than others. If it's not as simple as buying season tickets, then which games should you be scheming in advance to make the cut?
LSU's schedule is strange to begin with. Some familiar names in different times.
Other than (at) Florida in early October, Alabama after the obligatory open date to kick off November and a trip to Texas A&M to cap it off, the rest are scattered haphazardly, such as Ole Miss in September, Arkansas in mid-October, Auburn as the next-to-last game.
But if you want to plan ahead as to which games are worth bribery and scalpers' prices, here's your handy guide:
1. ALABAMA (Nov. 7): No surprise here, huh?
You know this is LSU's biggest game every year and the Tigers challenge is to make sure it's once again a huge game nationally by the time that first Saturday in November rolls around.
But if you needed any further reason to hit the scalpers' market for a ticket, that weekend happens to be the open date for the Cincinnati Bengals. So it's a pretty good bet that Joe Burrow will make an appearance, probably as a guest captain for the coin toss. He sure made all the right calls against Bama last year.
2. TEXAS (Sept. 12): Just flip flop the locale from last year's season trendsetter for both teams in Austin and hope for something nearly as exciting.
Texas is expecting big things again this year and quarterback Sam Ehlinger is back after giving LSU fits a year ago.
LSU is expecting (and relishing) third-and-17.
Subplot: It kind of got forgotten in the euphoria of LSU's ongoing season after leaving Austin, but if you recall there was quite a stink about LSU's visiting seats at Darrell K Royal-Memorial Stadium. So, assuming Texans are permitted across the border, it will be interesting to see which Louisiana parish their assigned seats are in. Social distancing at its best. And who knows where LSU will stick the Longhorns marching band? Luckenbach, Texas, maybe.
3. TEXAS-SAN ANTONIO (Sept. 12): Granted, if it's much of a game, you'll wish you'd stayed home and not even watched it on TV. But it's the season opener, you are going to be more starved than ever for college football where it's limited seated or a full house. And it will give you some hint of whether LSU's national championship offense was a flash in the pan last year or just the new normal for the Tigers, regardless of who is the quarterback or the passing game coordinator.
4. OLE MISS (Sept. 26): This is what I'm talking about with the schedule being out of sorts. Since when has LSU ever played Ole Miss in September? Well, it has happened. Best I can tell it was back in 1940 in Baton Rouge and the Rebels won 19-6.
But it will be the SEC opener, which also sounds like a strange time to be playing Ole Miss.
Maybe LSU will have learned how to tackle Rebels quarterback John Rhys Plumlee by then. They never quite got around to it last season.
Last year the Rebels were the wake-up call for LSU's defense, which had been threatening something like the 614 yards and 37 points the Tigers allowed in Oxford. It was used against LSU in the early playoff rankings, but after that the Tigers played LSU defense.
Bonus: Little Lord Lane Kiffin will be on the Ole Miss sideline.
5. MISSISSIPPI STATE (Oct. 24): New Cowbells coach Mike Leach will be in Tiger Stadium. And you can say you were there.
In fact, by game day, this might be a much more appetizing ticket since we have no idea what the colorful Leach will say leading up to Saturday. But he'll say something to rile you up.
My guess is it will be something about how Tiger Stadium is overrated as a hell hole. His last trip there, as Kentucky's offensive coordinator in 1999, he beat LSU 39-36.
6. SOUTH CAROLINA (Nov. 14): It seems awfully early for Senior Day (or Night) but, again, the schedule-maker didn't do the Tigers many favors.
This last Tiger Stadium appearance will be followed by back-to-back road games at Auburn and Texas A&M.
By then you'll know if South Carolina's threats to make a move in the SEC East are real this time.
7. NICHOLLS STATE (Oct. 3): Presumably the band will be there, the Tigers will walk down Victory Hill and the Colonels will get paid.
Otherwise, I'm not sure what the attraction will be for the long-awaited first-ever meeting between the Tigers and Nicholls State.
It also looks like a good candidate to be the dreaded Experimental Uniform Game, with which LSU has had mixed results over the years. That could be the suspense here.
8. BONUS HOME GAME — Rice (Sept. 19 in Houston): OK, technically it's not a home game because Rice is located in Houston. But officially it's a neutral-site game at NRG Stadium, which is more home to the NFL Texans than the woebegone Owls. LSU loves playing in Houston and should have three times as many fans as Rice there.
Scooter Hobbs covers LSU athletics. Email him at shobbs@americanpress.com