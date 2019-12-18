Yeah, there I was minding my own business, walking out the front door when the postman handed me a letter.
From Norway, it appeared.
Well, what do you know, huh?
Turns out I'd just won the Nobel Peace Prize.
Can't really say I was expecting that.
But it kind of fit the pattern in our fair state.
Next door my neighbor had just won an Academy Award, two doors down the new guy on the block was collecting a Tony.
All was not bliss. A couple of doors down a kid was throwing a tantrum.
"He was expecting a Heisman trophy," his mom explained.
Not to worry. Across the way, Ed McMahon was knocking on another neighbor's door, with a Brink's truck in the waiting.
Yeah, it's been quite a week for Louisiana. But the Nobel Peace Prize? Can you really put a price on that. I was going to find out.
So I called the Louisiana Department of Awards, Records, Trophies & Statues.
It rang many times before a harried voice finally answered.
"L-DARTS. Whataya want!"
Yeah, I just won the Noble Peace Prize, thought y'all might be interested in ...
"You know we're kind of busy around here. It's a little hectic."
Yeah? Well, I just thought ...
"Are you Joe Burrow again?"
No.
"Drew Brees?"
I'm short enough, but ...
"Then I ain't got time for you. Those two...if I never hear those two names again it'd be just fine with..."
But the whole state is so proud ...
"The whole state doesn't have to catalogue and store all this stuff. Never stops! It's a dad-blamed nightmare around here."
The Heisman Trophy isn't all that big.
"Heisman, Schmeisman. Burrow won them all — Maxwell, Walter Camp, Davey O'Brien, Unitas ... first-team this, Player of the Year that, Best Ever Whatever ...
"Where they expect me to put all this stuff? We're having to build a whole new wing, in Louisiana, for some kid from Ohio."
Seems like it's ...
"Hold on. I got to take another call from the Saints."
So I got put on hold until ...
"Just terrific. Brees set the all-time touchdown pass record. And this week of all weeks."
I thought the refs stole it again.
"Only temporarily, apparently. It's his now."
But he's still battling Joe Brady for it.
"That'd be Tom Brady you're talking about. Joe Brady is our problem. Never heard of him until he got to LSU this year and danged if didn't win the Broyles Award — best assistant coach in country. Got to find a spot for that, too."
Well, Louisiana always thought it was the center of the football universe.
"But this year it decided to back it up. And people noticed."
That Heisman looks nice, though.
"That's not the half of it. Heisman I can handle. But I got the Biletnikoff for Ja'Marr Chase, the Thorpe for Grant Delpit, Derek Stingley Freshman of the Universe or something. Was anybody else but LSU playing football this year?"
It's been quite a year.
"Hang on. I got another Saints call. Sheesh. I need that like I need another Ed Orgeron Coach of the Year call."
What's up now?
"Brees broke another record. Wasn't expecting this one. Game's finally over. He went 29 for 30 on completions."
Against an NFL team?
"Apparently."
That's dang near impossible.
"No, that's Drew Brees. He's the bane of our existence around here. We'll find a spot for it, but this year is going to ... we're going to need a dozen 18-wheelers."
I hear your line beeping again.
"Oh, terrific. Another All-American team. It's the AP one, that's the biggie. Burrow and three more Tigers on it of course. It's an avalanche."
You should have been expecting that.
"But get this. There's a lineman on it — Kevin Dotson, first team. And he's from UL-Lafayette. Don't hear from them much."
Where will you find the space?
"Been talking to Heisman Central a lot lately. They're thinking about retiring the trophy now."
Because Burrow won it in the biggest landslide ever?
"No, because of his acceptance speech. They say it'll never be topped and they're not sure they want to embarrass any future winners."
You were crying — I wasn't crying.
"He got up there and drove more grown men to tears than anything since ‘Brian's Song.' "
It was basically an informercial for the LSU football family and Ed Orgeron. You got a tape of it.
"You'll need to call the Department of Gumbo, Crawfish and Coach O. They're swamped over there too, I hear."
Orgeron says he wasn't crying.
"He can say whatever he wants now."
How come?
"The governor in waiting, Mr. Burrow, got on national TV and demanded that LSU give him a lifetime contract."
Your move, Tigers.
