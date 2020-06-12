Back in the old normal, things would just be getting started in Omaha this weekend for the College World Series.
I miss it already. Everything about it.
For instance, this was my introduction to Omaha while covering LSU in the CWS in 1990.
I was sharing a hotel room with Glenn Guilbeau, now of Gannett Louisiana, which didn't really please either of us. But at the front desk, they explained that all they had left available was one of those big suites, and we could have it at the standard rate we'd booked.
Sweet deal for a suite.
And it apparently came with sweets.
When we got to the suite we also found the biggest gift basket full of edible goodies I've ever seen. So of course we tore into it, taking a bite of this and another of that just to sample the whole thing.
Man, they sure treat the media like kings here, we said after going through the gift basket like locusts.
About that time the phone rang. It was the front desk. The clerk explained that they'd given us the wrong room. It'd be no problem, he said, because we were supposed to be in one just like it. Please just don't touch the gift basket, he added, because it was there for the intended guests — a newlywed couple about to arrive for the start of their honeymoon. He said he'd send somebody to get it.
I have no idea what the newlyweds ate that night.
But that was the first of my 15 trips to Omaha (I missed LSU's first three) and the start of a love affair with everything about the city and the CWS.
Let me count the ways.
I will always be a Rosenblatt Stadium loyalist, but there's something to be said for the modern TD Ameritrade Park downtown. Or at least it's growing on me.
It's just that Rosenblatt "felt" like an honest ball yard, in an old residential neighborhood on the outskirts of downtown, and was named after a former mayor who brought the CWS to town. TD Ameritrade was carefully designed to host the big event — Rosenblatt kind of gradually figured it out along the way.
I miss the people of Omaha, maybe the friendliest folk on Earth, and I especially love how they love the CWS. No place on Earth is more proud of hosting anything than Omaha is with the College World Series.
But I also love how these polite people love to boo the poor teenage ball girls, whose job is to play the bad hops of foul balls coming down the tricky back screen.
I love how the CWS is a meeting spot for Omaha teenagers, even if they don't watch an inning of the Greatest Show on Dirt. But I also love how you're just as likely to see a grandmother keeping a scorebook of a game for which she had no rooting interest.
I miss the pace of the College World Series. It meanders along on its own time, never seeming to get in a hurry. If the team you're covering goes all the way, it can mean an almost two-week stay, but it never wears you out. It just sort of cuddles you and keeps asking if there's anything it can do for you.
I even love baseball practice in Omaha, which at this stage of the season is nothing more than stay-busy time. It's usually at some high school field, maybe East or West Bellevue south of Omaha, and the neighborhood kids come running, gloves in hand, when word spreads that the team bus has pulled up. There was a time when they'd join LSU players in the outfield to shag flies, but I think insurance concerns deep-sixed that wonderful tradition.
I miss how Skip Bertman never watched a minute of an LSU practice, preferring to hold court with the media in a dugout. But Paul Mainieri is a media dream too, bluntly honest when breaking his vow to quit telling us everything.
I remember when the massive Holidome on 72nd Street was the epicenter of the baseball world, but it's better now that things have shifted to the Old Market area downtown.
Omaha and steaks. I miss the whiskey steaks at The Drover the most, but there's also something to be said for Anthony's and, for sure, Cascio's, which looks like it probably hosted a few back-room mafia meetings in the old days.
But I also miss the Twisted Fork Grill & Bar in Old Market, the only place on Earth I know of where you can order chicken-fried bacon.
I've tried, but, sorry, for the life of me I don't see the big deal about Zesto ice cream, except that they deliver to ESPN's broadcast booth.
But the Havana Garage cigar bar in Old Market has to be experienced to be believed.
I miss Omaha traffic — seriously, there hardly is any. And it's a big city. But traffic just moves, freely and smoothly, even around road construction, even right after games. No idea how they do it, but every city should go take notes.
I miss Greg Pivovar, the owner of Stadium View Sports Cards across the street from where Rosenblatt used to be. But I really miss his brother, Steve Pivovar, the late Omaha World-Herald sports writer who, before his passing, was the heart and soul of both ballparks' press boxes and the go-to social consultant for visiting writers.
An attorney by trade, Greg still has his rickety shop open during the fortnight, and while his side business is selling T-shirts and memorabilia, I really love that his true calling and life's passion is giving away free beer.
I think it's cool that patrons at Blatt Bar out beyond right field at TD Ameritrade stand on the balcony looking at the ballpark, but for the life of me I can't figure out what they're watching. Out of journalistic curiosity I joined them one night, and they can't see the field from there.
I understand that the best-two-of-three CWS final is probably best format from the pure college baseball standpoint, but there was nothing quite as electric as the day of that one-game, winner-take-all final.
I miss heading to the hotel basement for five-alarm tornado warnings, which I've done twice, but it's more fun retelling the story of when we accidentally "rode one out" while sleeping in one morning.
I love how you might need a windbreaker in June in Omaha, but for LSU's last national championship in 2009 it was hotter and more humid there than that same week in Louisiana.
Basically, I love Omaha, the CWS and the people involved. And I bet they miss it more than I do.
Scooter Hobbs covers LSU athletics. Email him at shobbs@americanpress.com