I may not know a lot about some things.
Well, a lot of things actually.
Physics and chemistry immediately come to mind, along with getting through the self-checkout line.
Not to mention anything remotely related to DIY home maintenance.
Totally lost there.
When I walk into one of the big building supply stores, I must give off that clueless vibe. The sales associates will start jabbing each other in the ribs, pointing at me and getting a jolly old chuckle about me even being in there.
My conversations with them, after stumbling through, say, the Hammer & Nail aisle, usually end with one of them inquiring, with a concerned and furrowed brow: "You're not going to attempt this yourself, are you?"
Usually not. I know my limitations.
That's by no means a complete list. There's other topics, too, where I'm somewhat challenged.
But mayo? No siree. I can tell you all about mayo.
Mainly, I can tell you that I like it, a lot, preferably out of a squeeze bottle so you can get you a good base before you start spreading it with the back of a spoon.
I like it so much I feel it should always be addressed — if not always dressed — by the more formal "Mayonnaise."
Just last fall I was minding my own business in the LSU football press box an hour or so before a game, having just prepared a hot dog to my liking.
I had yet to take a bite when Twitter blew up.
I didn't recognize the name of the Twitterer and, maybe it was just as well, as the tweet went something like, "Here covering LSU-Florida … and I swear I just saw a guy in the press box putting mayo on a hot dog."
That's mayonnaise to you, buddy.
And, if it makes you feel any better, there may have been a small spot of mustard on it.
But it wasn't really needed.
Hey, I get it. Mayo isn't cool.
Mayonnaise is to the condiment hierarchy what meat and potatoes is to fine (expensive) French cuisine.
It doesn't have the cache, say, of Sriracha or even salsa, isn't trendy like guacamole and doesn't need one of those special punctuation marks that you can't ever find on your keyboard, like béarnaise sauce.
I don't even know what chutney is.
But even lowly mustard has a highfalutin cousin called "dijon" that it can trot out for your more formal (snobbish) affairs.
Ketchup is hopeless.
Mayonnaise is just mayonnaise.
And that's fine.
I still consider it one of the world's most underrated condiments, suitable for just about anything. Including, in my humble opinion, french fries.
I can even tell you — thanks to Wikepedia — that, while scholars often argue about exactly when mayonnaise first burst upon on the cuisine scene, it was certainly a way long time ago.
It first appeared in French cookbooks in the mid-18th century and some revisionists suggest it probably dates to the 14th century.
It likely gets its name from the port town of Mahon on the Spanish island of Menorca. Somebody called the Duke of Richelieu brought it back home to France and named it mahonaisse, and while in the budding stages it was sometimes mistakenly referred to as a "garnish," it caught on with the French masses and became socially acceptable, at least until hollandaise was invented.
The debate still rages.
About all I can add at this point is that "salad dressing," like Miracle Whip, is not mayonnaise and can never hope to be.
That's my mayo street cred, OK? Just so you know that I know what I'm talking about … and by now you're wondering where we're headed with this.
Well …
Until Thursday I honestly had never heard of "Duke's Mayonnaise."
That's my bad. It evidently is a commercial brand of mayo — the company's word, not mine — and if we'd spent more time around Greenville, South Carolina, in the last 132 years, we'd be more familiar with it.
If I'm reading the literature right, Duke's Mayo is known for having "more egg yolks than other mayonnaise products and no added sugar."
But never mind. Thursday was a great day for mayonnaise lovers everywhere with the startling announcement that we now have our very own college football bowl game — The Duke's Mayo Bowl.
It's that bowl game in Charlotte, North Carolina, that used to be called the Belk Bowl, whatever a Belk is.
The bowl should be in good hands. Duke's Mayo has been sponsoring the Hanover Tomato Festival since 2012, to rave reviews as I understand it.
But this could be the universal celebration of mayonnaise that it has long deserved.
And, meanwhile, you're thinking about the silliness of the Poulan Weed Eater Bowl, the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, the Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl and especially the Cheez-It Bowl, and the potential for …
OK, I'll start.
Only teams with spread offenses will be invited.
Scooter Hobbs covers LSU athletics. Email him at shobbs@americanpress.com