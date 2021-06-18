The search for LSU’s new baseball coach is in the rumor-chasing mode, mostly revolving around Ole Miss’ Mike Bianco and East Carolina’s Cliff Godwin.
Offhand, I can’t see Bianco leaving behind the legacy he’s created in 21 years at Ole Miss just to return to his alma mater in Baton Rouge. And if he did, would LSU utility man Drew Bianco have to transfer? Mike’s son is at LSU because his parents long ago made a philosophical decision that they didn’t want dad coaching him.
On the other hand, I can’t see why, if given the opportunity, Godwin, a former ECU player, would not leave his alma mater to take over at LSU. For one thing, he could keep all his ECU purple and gold bling.
But those are just hunches, a notch or two above wild guesses.
You never know. Someone could always come out of left field, so to speak.
If you listened to the analysts over the weekend making happy talk during lulls in the LSU-Tennessee series, it’s the best college baseball job in America that’s up for grabs.
That may be true, but there are a lot more contenders out there than there used to be.
But, for the sake of argument, it’s safe to say that it’s surely the best job that is available this year.
Never mind the history and tradition and six national championships.
Paul Mainieri retired not to flee a sinking ship, but because of chronic neck and back pains.
He was kind enough to leave behind a loaded team. It was too young to have any business in a super regional this year, but somebody will reap the benefits next year from all those growing pains.
Still, it’s a job that’s probably not for everybody.
Bianco should know this. He played at LSU and coached there, although he did both under Skip Bertman, who fans knew could do no wrong and worshiped at his feet, never dared question him.
Godwin has been at LSU, too, coming with Mainieri’s staff from Notre Dame and staying for Mainieri’s first two years at LSU. Later he also coached under Bianco at Ole Miss.
So he, too, should have a clue of some of the downs that go with the ups, some of things that can be the LSU job and …
Well, let Mainieri explain it.
“The new coach has to know that there’s a lot expected of you here,” Mainieri said immediately after coaching his last game. “Without question, it’s an awesome fan base. There’s a lot of people that care about LSU baseball.”
That’s good — when things are going good. When not, it can be a downside.
“A lot of resources, a great administration,” he said. “But you have to be confident in yourself, and you can’t listen to the criticism too much, and let it change you. You have to be confident in yourself and stick by what you believe.
“You’ve got to do it your way, and I’ve tried to do that without being arrogant with people.”
It’s a fine line that Mainieri walked every day of the season — and more, since LSU may be the only campus on earth where fall baseball workouts are followed closely.
“People are passionate about LSU baseball,” he continued. “Don’t confuse their passion, with … I don’t know what the word is …”
Yes he does.’
“The criticism,” he finally decided on. “Sometimes it can hurt, but it’s just because people are passionate about the program, and you can’t take it personal.”
I still think that Mainieri, even while trying to ignore it and not let it affect any decisions, did sometimes worry about it too much.
Mainieri hasn’t cleaned out his desk yet. He still has some loose ends to clear up with the program.
He’s not going anywhere, He and his wife Karen just built a new house in the Baton Rouge area where they plan to live the rest of their lives.
So he’ll be around.
Whoever the new coach is would do well to pick his brain.
He feels an obligation to help — just as Bertman was always there for him — but only to a point.
“I want nothing but great things for this program going forward,” he said.“It’s not about what I think I need to do, but what the new coach asks me to do.
“I’m not going to in any way overstep my boundaries. I’ll be there when he asks for any advice or has any questions. I’ll make myself available to him. But I will never overstep my boundaries, that’s for sure.”
—
