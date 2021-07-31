In the first place, I love golf.
Second, golf has no business in the Olympics.
But that’s just me.
And just when I thought there might be some Olympic something worth watching if you could just figure out where NBC was hiding or streaming or smoke-signaling it.
It’s not because golf is not a worldwide game, it certainly is.
Or that they totally botched the format.
They did, by the way, but that’s not it.
The PGA Tour even took a break this week in deference to the — cue up Olympic music — Summer Games.
Yet the format is your basic, run-of-the-mill 72-hole individual medal-play event. It’s no different than what the PGA Tour does every week, except with a much, much weaker field.
After the first round the leader for the gold medal was the immortal Seth Straka, followed by somebody (or something) called Jazz Janewattananond, which I believe used to be the name of that New Orleans amusement park that never reopened after Katrina.
That’s the best they could come up with? Maybe adding Texas and Oklahoma would help.
No, if golf is to be in the Olympics — which, keep in mind, survived from 1904 to 2016 without it — it should at least be something different. Maybe a team event, perhaps two- or three-man teams.
Maybe add some oddball, X Games-like rule where you or your caddy get to kick your opponent’s ball once per hole, but only if you can beat him/her to it.
Even that might be force-fitting things.
And that’s the problem.
No matter what they do, the Olympics will always be way down golf’s pecking order in importance — behind the four majors, The Players Championship, the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup, probably even anybody’s first Tour win.
And that should be the standard for adding a sport to the Olympics.
If the Olympics is not the epitome of the sport, it doesn’t belong in there. The Olympics should be just for sports (or otherwise useless activities) that only get any attention once those every four years.
So say goodbye to tennis on similar grounds.
Basketball, for sure, gets a quick fast-break out of the lineup, if for no other reason than to quit letting the Americans show how disinterested they are in playing the game abroad.
I’m on the fence with this new 3-on-3 basketball.
But certainly not soccer, although to its credit I’m sure it can be just as excruciatingly flopping boring in the Olympics as it is in the World Cup. It is galling, however, that they insist on calling it “football” when the Packers are nowhere near Tokyo.
The Olympics itself can’t seem to make up its own mind about baseball and softball.
There are a few others, perhaps. Boxing is kind of on the fence, and you really wonder when mixed martial arts makes an appearance, just for ratings sake.
But that basically leaves track and most of field, along with swimming and occasional diving and the TV ratings mother lode of gymnastics.
Maybe the cycling, except for the road races, as long as the Tour de France is the mack daddy.
They all turn up from time to time in the interim, but there’s no doubt the pursuit of a medal is where it’s at.
But it’s the others, the really obscure stuff, that kind of intrigues us every four years. It’s the stuff where it seems like somebody started training last week or the old gang put together a team during a lull at happy hour one afternoon.
The Winter Olympics has an advantage here, as most of those events look like they had to invent something to do while the countryside was frozen. It certainly explains getting hypnotized by curling.
Most of the others in Tokyo, you’ll hear that these are the … greatest athletes in the world.
Really?
I wonder what the sample size for fencing is. How many people worldwide devote their life to fencing? Other than Zorro, I mean.
But it can make it interesting, even if skateboarding looks like it should be presided over by a truant officer.
Some are particularly intriguing.
I have no idea what artistic swimming is, but the official logo for it shows two swimmers apparently drowning, in unison, in perfect harmony and synchronization. So it might be worth tuning in to watch.
The logo for the modern pentathlon looks like the “Where’s Waldo?” of an ancient battlefield montage.
Rhythmic gymnastics is the easy gym routines, but you get to twirl a pretty ribbon.
Team handball is a mystery. Best I can tell it’s either water polo without the water or soccer where sanity rules and you can use your hands all you want.
By the way, skip the water polo. Talk about a lot of effort — their feet aren’t touching the bottom. Just watching it will leave you gasping for breath.
—
Scooter Hobbs covers LSU athletics. Email him at scooter.hobbs@americanpress.com