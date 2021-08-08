It is one of Ed Orgeron’s best traits.
Put the LSU coach in front of a microphone and, once you dig through that gravel voice box, he’s not only refreshingly blunt but generally dead honest as well.
He’s a media dream, which in the scheme of things should translate to fans getting their daily dose as well.
Ask a question. Get a real answer. Minimal coach speak. Sounds basic, but it’s not always so simple with those guys, many of whom live in fear of saying something useful outside the locker room.
But even Orgeron can be a riddle for August workouts. Or maybe he has the same struggles deciphering the month as all the other coaches.
Exhibit A was last year’s preseason work — admittedly a strange camp due to the lack of spring practice and the uncertainty of the looming pandemic season.
For one thing, a lot of August practice happened in September.
But it was along about the middle of those workouts that Orgeron proclaimed that the defense was already better than at any point of the previous year’s (national championship) defense.
Granted, the 2019 best team in LSU history didn’t really have the program’s best defense.
Didn’t matter with that offense.
But presumably he was also talking about the SEC championship game and the two playoff wins which, considering the offenses it was facing, that defense played about as well when it counted as anybody could have dreamed.
But Orgeron’s excitement about what new defensive coordinator Bo Pelini had up his sleeve gave everybody hope that losing Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow and most of his favorite weapons might not matter all that much.
Or at least it would even out.
I have no doubt Orgeron really meant it. He doesn’t say anything he doesn’t believe.
But, uh, how’d that turn out?
The Tigers promptly gave up 632 yards in a 44-34 loss to Mississippi State, which lost the next week to Arkansas 21-14.
It didn’t get much better, maybe the worst LSU defense in a lifetime, certainly this century.
Orgeron, to his credit, eventually owned up to his preseason mistake, with defensive mea culpas spewing left and right.
And he stuck to his story about what he thought he had seen in preseason.
So let this be your annual reminder to take anything that happens over the next few weeks with several grains of salt.
The unfortunate injury to Myles Brennan denied everybody the obsession over a quarterback battle, with Max Johnson now the undisputed starter, which will only allow the spotlight to shift to virtually every other element of the team.
But do expect to hear much about how Johnson has taken control of the team and is emerging as a real leader.
In the meantime, the focus will likely shift from the tight quarterback competition to the six new coaches and how refreshing the influx of a younger staff has been.
Offensive line coach Brad Davis got most of the headlines in that first practice — very vocally, at that.
His wards got off to a rough start. In fact, he didn’t like the way they trotted from warmups to the first drill of the first practice and made them do it all over, accompanied by many loud expletive deletives.
That’s August tea leaves to be deciphered at their best.
Anyway, the catch phrase this August seems to be “chip on our shoulder” after last season’s debacle.
Last season “was not the LSU standard of performance,” Orgeron said after Friday’s first workout. “There’s a chip on my shoulder. There’s a little chip on their shoulders. A lot of guys came back for that reason. We knew we could play better. We feel we have a very good football team, but we feel we have to prove ourselves.”
The LSU troops will rally around it — vowing to remember the sour taste of 5-5 and make sure nothing like it happens again.
We’ll see.
But I will wager you this: the Tigers’ defense will be better.
—
