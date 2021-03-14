Nobody said it was going to be easy.
But this is turning into the longest short season McNeese State could ever have imagined.
Spring or otherwise.
But at least the weather has been gorgeous since the Feb. 13 opener.
The football … not so much.
Oh, wait. That frigid opener at Tarleton State, the Cowboys won that game, in clutch and dramatic double-overtime fashion no less.
Maybe Lake Charles needs a sub-20-degree polar vortex to get McNeese into its football comfort zone.
Sorry. Not sure this city, nor the Chamber of Commerce, is ready for that trade-off.
Besides, if you're going to play spring football that counts — and the Cowboys had no other choice — at some point you've got to learn to deal with balmy weather and clear skies.
It's just not turning out to be nearly as much fun as it sounded like when first proposed.
The latest example: Lamar 27, McNeese 26, overtime.
(It was nice outside, if a little windy).
If you want to look on the bright side the Cowboys could easily have won Saturday — just kick some boring extra points. For that matter, they probably should have won last week at Southeastern Louisiana — three turnovers with a chance to lead in the fourth quarter.
As frustrating as this season has been for the Cowboys, they could just easily be 3-1 as 1-3.
Cue up Jim Mora's woulda-coulda-shoulda rant (millennials, ask your parents).
At some point they've got to learn how to win.
Head coach Frank Wilson knows as much.
That miracle comeback at Tarleton is looking more and more like a mirage or just beginner's luck.
"How do you stay composed and finish the task at hand?" Wilson said. "We had control of the game, momentum, and didn't put it away. It was new to us."
The go-to scapegoat will be the kicking game, where normally reliable Jacob Abel missed a field goal attempt and an extra-point attempt and had another (low-trajectory) overtime extra-point kick blocked. It allowed Lamar the luxury of simply converting its own boring point-after for the win.
Abel hadn't missed either version of place kick all season before Saturday's nightmare afternoon, so maybe it's a matter of What Else Can Go Wrong?
But maybe it shouldn't ever have come to that.
The game really changed when Wilson turned Abel loose on a trick-play gamble, the ol' over-the-shoulder toss to the kicker fake field goal — and came up inches short.
McNeese, leading 13-3, had just stopped Lamar on the Cardinals' failed fourth-down gamble and were primed to go up 20-3 (or at least 19-3, since you couldn't assume extra points in this game).
Easy to second-guess. It was only fourth-and-1, perhaps just line up and punch it over instead of getting cute. And maybe this wasn't the best week to be emulating Les Miles, who used the gotcha-play often, accompanied by a cat-that-ate-the-canary grin, while at LSU.
But it was quite the momentum changer for the Cowboys as the Cardinals quickly tied the score and McNeese's offense went into the familiar mid-game hibernation.
To that point, the Cowboys scored on their first offensive play from 80 yards out and followed it with a crisp eight-play, 58-yard drive capped by A.J. Carter's 45-yard run (spoiled only by a wayward extra-point attempt).
Almost made it look easy, the phrase "clicking on all cylinders" came to mind.
But after the failed fake field goal the Cowboys had to squeeze blood from a turnip just for first downs and didn't score again until the fourth quarter.
Even with a way-too-young and patched-up offensive line, the running game has improved each game. It didn't look like 321 yards worth of good like the stat sheet showed, but good enough to win with.
But McNeese isn't going to win with just 87 passing yards — it's how you end up 2 of 10 on third-down conversions and can't stay on the field.
It's probably not all on quarterback Cody Orgeron, who earlier in the year was the Cowboys offense.
McNeese's offensive line has improved noticeably since Orgeron was last seen running for his life at home in the 48-20 Incarnate Word debacle of two weeks ago.
But while the running game makes progress, the passing game once again turned into the hounds chasing a lone fox.
Maybe that's why after McNeese drove to the Lamar 30 in the waning moments of regulation — with the stiff south wind ruling out tempting fate with more place kicking hijinks — the Cowboys didn't get more aggressive about getting within reasonable range.
Maybe it is time to at least have a look-see at backup Walker Wood, the Kentucky transfer who made a one-play cameo appearance for an 11-yard gain.
Regardless, it looks like it's going to be a trying spring.
Simple fact is, if the Cowboys couldn't beat this Lamar team, well, go ahead, peruse the schedule, dissect it, double-check it with your most optimistic Jolie Blonde eye …But, realistically, I don't know who, even in this watered-down Southland Conference, that they're going to beat the rest of this strange season.
