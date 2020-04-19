There was a time when I couldn't get enough of the dad-blamed NFL draft.
That, of course, was when it was in New York City, probably Madison Square Garden where it belonged, back before they turned it into as more of a rock concert than a means to replenish rosters. Back before they took it on the road, with cities selling their souls to land it like it was the Super Bowl or something.
The NFL isn't really happy if a day goes by without it being front and center in the national psyche, and the rappers and rock bands — maybe the Radio City Rockettes — were probably just another way to appeal to a broader entertainment audience during a slow time on the sports news cycle.
It was supposed to be in Las Vegas this year. I can't imagine — and probably don't want to know — what kind of plans they had to, you know, spice things up.
Yes, I'll admit to being out of touch on such things. And there was nothing wrong with the draft when Mel Kiper was the undisputed star of it, especially when the Jets fouled up another pick.
Those were simpler times indeed, when the draft seemed somewhat related to football, even when the Cleveland Browns were on the clock.
Without all those bells and whistles, it seemed easier to care what the San Diego Chargers might do with the 11th pick in the sixth round.
It wouldn't bother me if we got back to that nuts-and-bolts approach someday, back to the old normal.
But now is not that time.
This year's draft is scheduled for Thursday which, if I recall correctly, is the day after Wednesday, whatever day that is in the new normal.
Anyway, please be sure to remind us when it's Thursday, which is now indistinguishable from Monday because we might wake up and think it's Tuesday and we missed it.
And this is not the year to miss it, even in its pure basic form without a center stage and cheering fans.
Just do it.
Now, more than ever, we as a nation need the NFL draft, all of it, in whatever form it wants to take. Interrupt "Ozark" on Netflix if that's what it takes.
Please, NFL, we're not too proud to beg. A quarantined, socially distant nation turns its lonely eyes to you.
We need the draft right now, which — who the devil knows — might be Thursday.
I don't care. Turn it into the Ice Capades, if you must. Make it the next episode of "Tiger King."
We've been without real sports for more than a month now.
The draft wouldn't normally qualify, but, hey, just this once, we can fake it. There will be something like news coming out of it. Something we can watch without having to try to not remember how it ended when it originally aired.
This may be the one time that we ask: Man, are you sure three days is enough?
One round a day seems fine to me. Spread it out over an entire week … and keep the second-guessing and virtual caterwauling coming.
I mean, what's their hurry? It's not like they've got to rush these guys into rookie camp or anything.
Run the thing all day. Give each team 45 minutes, maybe an hour for each pick, all seven rounds.
We need overanalysis. We need speculation. Fans have to find someway to boo Roger Goodell over the internet.
The entire NFL will be working from individual homes through some sort of electronic Rube Goldbergian Zoom-Twitter-FaceTime-TikTok contraption that will somehow end up on television.
What could go wrong?
Hopefully, a lot. The more the merrier, the more entertaining.
First team to break a laptop in frustration gets a supplemental fourth-round pick.
They're going to be drafting most of these guys without ever talking to them.
I can't wait.
While you're at it, work up some sort of simulated green room, where we can peek in for the electronically generated angst, maybe real tears, among those dead-lock-cinch first-rounders sweating out pick No. 31.
The NFL announced that it has the power to "pause" the draft at any moment due to technical malfunctions.
Good by me. Does that mean the Lions can hit the reset button and start over?
Just do it. Please. And quick, before ESPN starts running Classic Moments from the NFL combine.
