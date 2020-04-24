Yo, Bengals.
Yeah, you, Cincinnati.
Don't blow this.
You got your man in quarterback Joe Burrow.
You earned this with another season of sheer ineptitude.
Now do something with it.
Just this once, don't be the Bungles again.
You just had a home-state guy fall into your lap who was born-and-bred for this task and is as ready-made as anybody in recent memory to step into the most difficult and important position in all of team sports.
Let us all hope you know and appreciate what you're getting here.
It's the second time that an LSU quarterback was the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft…and for gosh sakes don't hold JaMarcus Russell (2007) against Burrow.
Yeah, Russell was a bust.
Unlike Russell, Burrow didn't need a coach—in Russell's case, then-offensive coordinator Jimbo Fisher—staying on him night and day to get the full blossom of his talent (I always thought the Raiders should have drafted Jimbo, too, just to stay on Russell).
Burrow?
By last year, LSU's coaching staff had all but turned the team over to him.
He's that kind of guy.
All he needed was for someone to give him the keys to the offense and—beep, beep!—you suddenly got the dangdest scoring machine the NCAA had ever seen, and at a place where fireworks weren't commonplace.
It may be an exaggeration to say LSU coaches just tried to stay out of Joe's way, but it's not far off. It was unquestionably Joe Burrow's Team, no matter how much talent was around him.
That's what your getting, Bengals.
You might not realize it at first.
Burrow is sneaky like that.
Don't expect him to waltz into Cincinnati and immediately light up a victory cigar like he did in the postgame Superdome afterglow.
Not his style.
He arrived at LSU late in his college career, went to an otherwise talented program that was desperate for a quarterback.
He was (pleasantly) cocky as the devil even then.
But he didn't flaunt it, not at first.
He couldn't.
"Nothing was promised to him here," head coach Ed Orgeron reminded media on a Zoom conference earlier this week. "He came here with faith and built a championship team."
Burrow low-keyed it at first. Dove into grunt work with his teammates intent on winning every wind sprint and weight session.
It was a delicate situation. Two popular quarterbacks transferred almost immediately when Burrow arrived. Another had to step aside when it was obvious Burrow would be the starter.
But it didn't take long for his new teammates to recognize what they had in him — he earned their respect quickly, but the old-fashioned way. He got down in the trenches with him.
Give him a little time in Cincinnati and he'll have veteran teammates eating out of his hands, too.
Never mind that when Burrow got to Louisiana he couldn't spell Burreaux, let alone understand his Cajun head coach's accent.
Now, he's a part of Louisiana's quirky fabric. Much of the state will watching these coming developments closely.
He's been eating good — Coach O lured him down here, in part, with his first boiled crawfish plate on his get-acquainted visit.
Now he might as well have been Born on the Bayou.
The Saints reign down here, but a lot of Tigers fans just became big Bengals fans, too. They'll be watching closely what their new No. 2 team does with their favorite adopted son.
He grows on people.
Need a second opinion?
Check with Ohio State fans, many of whom no doubt live in and near Cincinnati.
They hated in Columbus to lose him, but couldn't get mad at him.
Nobody can.
The Buckeyes faithful could not have known him that well — he only threw 17 passes in his time at Ohio State — but he must have made an impression.
Early in Burrow's first season LSU was playing a tight, back-and-forth game at Auburn.
In a game that would start about the time LSU-Auburn finished, Ohio State was playing Texas Christian in Arlington, Texas, at AT&T Stadium.
As the Buckeyes and Horned Frogs were warming up, JerryWorld's gargantuan big screens were showing the LSU-Auburn game, with Burrow leading his team on a desperate last-minute drive.
When the Tigers won on the final play, the Buckeyes fans cheered what they were seeing on the big screen like they were wearing purple and gold.
Burrow was just getting warmed up — but don't fall for the notion that he was a one-year wonder for 2019.
It was news outside this state, perhaps, but anytime LSU goes into a season without nagging questions at quarterback, you know you're on to something.
Admittedly, no one quite envisioned it turning into a video game.
Burrow had his perfectly functional Heisman Moment in the second week against Texas — the good-as-it-gets third-and-17 — and then seemingly got better every week.
He saved the best for the three postseason games, riddling Georgia, Oklahoma and Clemson for a total of 1,305 yards and 16 touchdown passes — with zero interceptions.
Do the math — in the three most important games of the season on the biggest stages, that's an average of 435 yards and just over five touchdowns per game while completing 70 percent of his passes.
Of course, things were going swimmingly in those games.
If you want to see clutch Burrow, then go to the Alabama game, in Tuscaloosa, where a 33-13 halftime lead was slipping away from the Tigers in as crazy of a road atmosphere as I've ever seen.
Twice the Tide pulled within a touchdown with Bryant-Denny Stadium coming unglued, even debuting the stadium's new psychedelic crimson light show during time outs to bring a "Twilight Zone" zaniness to it.
They were wasting their time. Both times Burrow calmly directed clutch scoring drives and the game never looked in doubt.
No big deal. Just Burrow being Burrow. That's the Burrow you're getting.
And now it's your move, Cincy.
Scooter Hobbs covers LSU athletics. Email him at shobbs@americanpress.com