So that's the way you do it.
Like most everything else, it took a little trial and error this offseason.
But Ed Orgeron finally figured out a way to hire a new assistant coach who would be universally applauded by the discriminating LSU fan base.
That's no small accomplishment, even for a near-unanimous head coach of the year.
It's crazy when you think about the scrutiny these things get nowadays.
Never mind the hoopla the annual head coaching merry-go-round gets.
The newest parlor game is to pay special attention to the comings and goings of the staff of assistants.
Like college fans didn't already have enough to worry about.
There's movement among NFL staffs every year, too.
But analyzing and agonizing over it just doesn't happen like it does in the college game, where it seems to be gaining ground on recruiting as a genuine spectator sport.
NFL fans seem to think there's this constant pool of semi-recognizable names, competent professionals who will play musical chairs in the offseason for one reason or another. When it all settles, some different names are in different places, but not much really changes, not in an earth-shattering way at least.
The pro fan bases seem to be willing to leave it at that.
College, on the other hand, is becoming a bloodfest over assistant coaches. It's a battleground out there, mayhem in the hiring and firing trenches. There is taunting going on when one school poaches a coach from another, all the better when it's a blood rival, which will immediately counter that it didn't want him anyway.
The biggest news in college football this week, or so I gather, was Alabama and Nick Saban losing the Tide's strength coach, Scott Cochran — to Georgia, no less, where he will get out of the weight room and assume on-field duties.
Suddenly it came to light that Cochran, whose Saban tenure dated to the LSU days, was the real key to all those championships Saban and Alabama (and LSU) had been stockpiling.
Honestly, I don't remember hearing that before.
But I doubt Saban is too worried about it, since he replaces more assistant coaches than most — some run off, some fleeing the scene — without much noticeable damage to the Tide's success.
But hand-wringing over it is the age we now live in.
LSU has been a party to this trend of hand-wringing over staff make-ups, mainly with the narrative that Joe "Wunderkind" Brady's unheralded addition to the staff won the national championship for a team that previously couldn't play backyard pitch and catch.
LSU hasn't been immune to the backlash, even though most every Tigers fan knew Brady would only be at LSU on a one-year loaner program from the NFL.
Orgeron furrowed some eyebrows when his replacement for Brady lacked the "wow" factor Tigers fans would like, somebody named Scott Linehan who only had 20 years NFL experience, four of them as head coach of the St. Louis Rams.
Why not get another total unknown young shaver like Brady? That's the tried-and-true formula Orgeron proved last year.
Unorthodox, yes. But don't mess with success.
From here on out, résumés are way overrated.
So Orgeron went back to his roots for his latest hire.
And he is getting rave reviews from near and far.
This latest heralded newcomer has scant little on-field coaching experience, literally none in college, having spent a couple of years at his former high school in Carencro.
Yes, that's the ticket.
One problem.
LSU's new running backs coach isn't exactly a total unknown.
How many schools have their all-time leading rusher coaching their running backs?
How many schools have a three-time Super Bowl winner as an entry-level assistant?
How many have an assistant coach who's already in the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame?
How many are in the New England Patriots' Hall of Fame?
That's Kevin Faulk, who, like Orgeron, will be getting his dream job, Faulk just by molding and working with the Tigers' running backs.
Certainly no NFL head coaching experience, but fireworks are going off over this one.
True, it's well known that great players don't necessarily make great coaches.
But Faulk was the kind of player who could finish LSU as the SEC's all-time leader in all-purpose yards and never be mentioned in the same breath with a Herschel Walker or Bo Jackson. He was no freak of nature.
He was that good player who had to get the most of his ability to be great, known more for toughness than talent.
You wonder if this isn't what Orgeron wanted all along, that Faulk was running backs coach in waiting while he was biding his time on the staff as "director of player development" the last two seasons.
He'll replace Tommie Robinson, who left for Texas A&M. That's a lateral move at best, and if there was any drama in the move it's been kept under wraps, nary even a rumor.
LSU's bankroll doesn't normally lose a coach over money, so that probably wasn't it.
Orgeron got his man.
And Faulk will be fine.
Scooter Hobbs covers LSU athletics. Email him at shobbs@americanpress.com