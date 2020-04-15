Joe Burrow is pretty much like you these days, bored and stir crazy while confined to home quarters in this Age of Coronavirus.
It's the great equalizer.
Oh, except for one thing — you probably don't have a Heisman Trophy sitting on your living room table.
They're pretty hard to come by. Burrow just made it look easy while winning the national championship with LSU last season shortly after delivering the Gettysburg Address of Heisman acceptance speeches.
It was quite the whirlwind for a while.
Burrow should have the world on a string right now, living the life and counting down the final two weeks before he becomes an instant millionaire, almost certainly as the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft.
And yet, there he is, 23 years old … and he's still living with his parents in Athens, Ohio, almost like he was still in high school and grounded.
True, when he's pacing back and forth in that house, he constantly passes the most famous trophy in college sports.
"I don't even notice it anymore," Burrow said Tuesday. "It's kind of just there."
He was speaking recently on a Baton Rouge radio show.
The nearby high school stadium that he played in has already been renamed Joe Burrow Stadium, but it's in lockdown mode like most everything else these days.
"I go to a little grassy area (near home) and start throwing and do pushups and lunges," he told the radio show's hosts.
Otherwise, there's a lot of staring out the window … waiting, waiting, waiting.
"Let's just say it's not how I envisioned my pre-draft process going," Burrow said.
So he had plenty of time Tuesday to look back on the two seasons in Louisiana that changed his life — not to mention LSU's football fortunes.
He remembered that during the recruiting process, when he was transferring from Ohio State, he probably discouraged Ed Orgeron and the LSU coaches when he declined to do the recruiting photo op, donning the school's uniform for a quick pic. You see them all over Twitter and Snapchat.
"Awesome for 16- and 17-year-olds," he said.
But "I'm 21 years old, I'm a grad-transfer. I've already worn a jersey (from another school) for three years. I don't want to take a picture with this uniform. It's just going to make me sweat."
Not to worry. He'd put on that jersey soon enough — he'd even eventually change the lettering on the back to "Burreaux" for his senior day ceremony.
"In the back of my mind I always knew that I wanted to try to do what we did do last year," he said of the national championship. "None of the other places recruiting me had that option."
Burrow said he was happy to clear up one national misconception, the one in which he appeared out of nowhere to spearhead maybe the most prolific offense in NCAA history.
Late in his junior year, Burrow said coaches seemed to trust him more and more, even seeking his input on game plans.
"That trust was toward the end of my junior season and throughout the offseason going into my senior year," he said. "It's not usually like that no matter what kind of player you have at quarterback.
"That made me feel really good about the direction that we were headed and the kind of year we were going to have … so when they started taking that into account and putting plays that I thought up into the game plan, it means a lot. That doesn't just happen everywhere."
The whole team, he said, couldn't wait for last year's magical run to get started.
"We knew the kind of people we had," he said. "And we knew the kind of team we were going to have … we knew exactly what was going to happen."
Burrow's input was never more evident than in the regular season's signature 46-41 win at Alabama.
The key play was arguably his 13-yard touchdown pass just before halftime to Clyde Edwards-Helaire.
"Clyde was my best friend on the team," Burrow said. "We spent a lot of time together and became really, really close. We were kind of a calming presence in the backfield for each other. We never took ourselves too seriously, we both always understood the job at hand on each particular play. And every once in a while we'd just throw jokes at each other in the middle of a play."
Following a Bama turnover, it was LSU's second touchdown in 20 seconds for a 33-13 halftime lead.
"We had seen the Detroit Lions run it the week before," Burrow said. "So we put it in. Me and Clyde worked that play after practice every day that week."
But Burrow still had to sell it. Just before taking the field, with 11 seconds left in the half, there was talk of going ahead and kicking a field goal.
"I was looking at them, I was like ‘What are we talking about? Why would we kick a field goal? We can score a touchdown.
"So Coach Orgeron was like, ‘Run the play.'"
Burrow isn't so sure it was the defining victory of the season — "We had a lot of big wins.
"Let's just say, after we won that game, nobody was going to beat us."
Nobody did, of course, which means no matter what fame eventually comes to Burrow, there will always be a little Burreaux in him.
"I'll be back all the time and hopefully have some business ventures in (Louisiana) as well," he said. "A lot more ring ceremonies and a lot more ring reunions that I hopefully will be back for.
"They gave me my career. Coach O and LSU resurrected my career and made me what I am today. Obviously, I made myself, too, but they gave me the platform and the opportunity to do what I do now, and hopefully what I will be doing the next 10-15 years."
_______
Scooter Hobbs covers LSU athletics. Email him at shobbs@americanpress.com