Fortunately for Joe Burrow, few NFL deals are done merely with handshakes.
For I'm afraid we have "breaking" news from the NFL combine, which is no small leap for mankind.
Hold the presses.
The former LSU quarterback has 9-inch hands.
Get me rewrite.
That, apparently, is small for a quarterback. It is sub-optimal. Did LSU know this when they let Burrow on campus? Did he hide it from the Tigers? For that matter, was Ohio State complicit when it let LSU take a small-handed quarterback off its, well, hands?
And why is this important?
It's earth-shattering because football is in its offseason mode and it was startling enough that it was reported on deep background, as in … "a source confirmed to ESPN … Information was first reported by Yahoo! Sports," which makes it "news," probably significant.
Any lingering doubts that it was "big news" were erased when ESPN elevated it to crawler-worthy status with a reoccurring scroll across that all-important bottom strip of the network feed.
"Report: Burrow has 9-inch hands."
Digging deeper, ESPN.com, in what is known as an "investigative piece," reported that Burrow's hands would tie for the smallest by a first-round quarterback since 2009 — only two 9-inch hands in that time have been taken in the first round, Ryan Tannehill (Texas A&M) and Jared Goff (California).
It is (apparently) worth noting that the Cincinnati Bengals' head coach (whom I couldn't have named before Tuesday) is Zac Taylor and he holds the No. 1 pick in this year's draft. He has coached both Tannehill and Goff in the past, which may or may not be significant.
But, according to ESPN Stats & Information, which is housed a large building on the network's campus, the average hand size for first-round quarterbacks has been 97⁄10 inches … which immediately raises the question, exactly when did 7/10ths of an inch become an accepted unit of American measurement? Is that like close to 3⁄4 or something?
Maybe they were just promoting Hand Awareness Monday.
I'm guessing that every person in America, in what has become a disturbing national trend, was blissfully unaware of his or her own hand size until Monday. But suddenly everyone was pulling out a ruler and measuring from thumb tip to pinkie tip (yes, that's how you do it).
So the nation as a whole has benefitted from Burrow's dilemma. He can be the poster child.
But the reaction, understandably, has been immediate and occasionally forthcoming.
It is perhaps noteworthy that Burrow has not yet denied the "small hands" accusations. And no one has suggested another unfortunate incidence of tape measure malfunction.
In fact, we got this from the Burrow camp, from Joe himself:
"Considering retirement after I was informed the football will be slipping out of my tiny hands. Please keep me in your thoughts."
Yes, he really said that. On Twitter, no less, which gives it added concern.
I'm pretty sure he was kidding.
But to satisfy social media, Photoshop had to call in a second shift to come up with enough pictures of Burrow shown with hands more sized for a toddler.
Some, however, were quick to jump to Burrow's defense.
"My small hands are doing alright so far….i believe in ya," tweeted Kansas City Super Bowl winning quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who thought it was a profound enough statement to finish it off with a pair of smiley faced emojis. You know, LOL.
A Google search revealed that Mahomes' hand size is 91⁄4.
To summarize: So far what we actually know as fact about Burrow's small hands are that they were big enough, strong enough and facile enough to grasp the Heisman Trophy, the national championship trophy and various other Johnny Unitas and Davey O'Brien awards. In related news, perhaps most fittingly, those hands were able to twirl a post-Clemson victory cigar while Burrow was auditioning for The World's Most Interesting Man.
I doubt the NFL will fall for its own combine silliness.
In fact, some see the hoopla over hand size as a diversionary tactic by the Burrow camp to distract from his infamous heinie exposure on national television when he got his trousers pulled down at Mississippi State last season.
Still to be determined: Why would any really good quarterback of any hand size want to play for the Bengals?
Burrow finally showed his hand, so to pun speak, when he said at his combine media interview that "I'll play for whoever drafts me.
"The only thing that I've said is I just didn't want to be presumptuous about the pick," Burrow said. "So that's why I've been noncommittal, because I don't know what's going ... They might pick me, they might fall in love with someone else."
Not to worry. For better or worse, the Bengals will ask for his hand in April.
Scooter Hobbs covers LSU athletics. Email him at shobbs@americanpress.com