If you love college football, you need to pray for the Big j12.
Or, to put it in Tiger Stadium’s terms, perhaps a “moment of private reflection.”
Whatever, as I’m sure you’ve heard by now, the Big 12 is in a bit of a pickle now that its two BMOCs — Oklahoma and Texas — are bolting for the Southeastern Conference.
But before moving on, let’s give all parties credit for a little levity during the whole affair.
By golly, they were sticking with their stories until the end, with near-perfect choreography.
In orderly, email fashion — less than a week after the bombshell dropped at SEC Media Days — Texas and OU announced they were leaving the Big 12, effective for the 2025 season, then formally applied for membership in SEC, effective for the 2025 season.
The SEC then announced that it would take it under advisement, effective for the 2025 season.
That advisement took less than a day before, what you know, the SEC was welcoming the Longhorns and Sooners with open arms (effective for the 2025 season).
Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby didn’t hide his displeasure, but bit his lip to say that the conference looked forward to working with its fleeing stars through the 2025 season.
They all said all that with straight faces — even the part about waiting until 2025.
That wasn’t quite as funny as the SEC saying its vote was “unanimous,” even with Texas A&M still as a working member, but it was a good chuckle anyway.
Bowlsby’s mention of four more years was probably legalese — a friendly reminder that it could cost the two schools something like $80 million apiece in exit fees to leave before then.
“We will do everything possible,” his statement read, “to make sure that the student-athletes at both universities enjoy an excellent experience throughout the remaining four years of their participation and competition in the Big 12 Conference.”
That probably means Texas and Oklahoma will lead the NCAA in billable hours and lawyers are currently rappelling and paratroopering into the conference office.
But it won’t take until 2025 to get it settled — they don’t call them “Sooners” for nothing.
And that’s bad news for the Big 12, which some time well before 2025, will be in a big bind.
Here’s hoping somehow the league makes it.
It obviously needs more members, probably a minimum of four more. Part of the mess it’s in now was sticking with 10 during the last round of realignment.
The Big 12, which will still be recognized as part of the NCAA’s Autonomous Five or Power Five conferences, will have plenty of suitors lined up, some perhaps bearing gift baskets. But there will be nothing available remotely approaching the two brand names that are leaving.
Some members of the American Athletic Conference, easily the best of the Group of Five leagues, may get auditions and invites from the Remaining 8 — how about that for a new conference name?
More likely, the Big Ten, the ACC and the Pac-12 will follow the SEC’s lead and start cherry-picking to put together their own super conferences.
Some of the Big 12 may get left behind but … nothing personal, just business.
Whether it was the SEC’s big-picture plan or not, this will probably pave the way for the former Power Five to become four super conferences, probably 16 teams each grouped for convenience and cash flow more than any identity.
Pretty neat and tidy, easily divisible by the looming 12-team College Football Playoff.
Sort of like the NFL.
Too much like the NFL.
Way too much like the NFL.
It’s unintended consequences, perhaps, but is that really what the college game wants to be?
There’s a place for both now.
But the college game has always had its own distinct and quirky identity, and delightfully so.
Much of it is built around conferences, with the real fun coming in the stereotypes.
Do Saints fans chant “N-F-C — SOUTH!!” while rolling the Broncos?
No. The NFL goes to great pains, in fact, to homogenize its product down to the sock stirrups. Some just do it better.
If the college game ends up with the NFL model with lesser players — there’s even talk of a union — you risk looking like nothing more than the NFL’s Triple-A farm teams.
In the interim, one wonders how many of the Big 12’s “further review” calls will go the way of the Sooners and Longhorns … until 2025.
—
Scooter Hobbs covers LSU athletics. Email him at scooter.hobbs@americanpress.com