It would appear that Ed Orgeron did an LSU fan poll sometime during the offseason.
He might even have dropped by the cheap seats in Tiger Stadium, if the place had any.
But, you know, way up yonder where fans tend to always sit with grandma, the sweet little lady who, even with fading eye sight, of course, can predict what play-call is coming next, most likely a run off tackle.
She watches defense, too, of course, always ready with disgusting "Nooooo pressure" comment when an enemy pass is somehow completed.
No proof he was up there.
Or maybe it was just a questionnaire Orgeron sent out to season-ticket holders letting them vent and chart the path of LSU's future.
Orgeron evidently feels their pain.
You know what the fans will say:
Throw the ball every play — preferably deep.
And on defense?
Blitz on every down!
Maybe it's that simple.
Apparently Orgeron was listening. Maybe he came up with on its own.
But the Tigers are going to look different this season.
You already knew about the offensive hijinks — no turning back, LSU is joining the hurry-up, spread-offense generation.
The narrative is that trying to put together an offense that won't waste its traditional stiff defense.
But that defense is going to change, too, to hear Orgeron talk about it.
It was a bit of a mirage last season.
Defensive whiz kid coordinator Dave Aranda used all the smoke and most of his mirrors to keep things from getting out of hand.
Considering everything, it was probably his best coaching job.
He was constantly designing work-arounds for the lack of a consistent pass rush and LSU wasn't its usual self against the run either.
There were reasons: an already-thin defensive front battled injuries and had trouble at times getting a quorum from game to game. Talented edge rusher K'Lavon Chaisson was lost for the season in the second half of the opener.
Fortunately All-American safety Grant Delpit, who seemed to be in linebacker territory as much as the secondary, was there to lead the team in both sacks and interceptions with five apiece.
It's not ideal, but the Tigers made it work fairly well.
Orgeron has even come with a "Green Team" on defense, a near-postionless alignment that puts nothing but the best pass rushers up front for passing situations.
Maybe they won't have to use it with a healthy defense.
And, no, they won't be blitzing every play.
But the philosophy will change some.
"We're going to more of an attacking defensive front," Orgeron said, in a way grumbling sweet nothings into fans' ears. "I'm going to be very involved. That's what I've done all my life. We're going to go back to the stuff we did at Southern Cal. It's attacking, stunting."
It's almost imperative, he said, against the spread offenses (which have a big head start on the Tigers running it).
He said Aranda did a study of last season.
"When we had a tackle for loss or a sack, we were off the field 75 percent of the time," Orgeron said. "So we need to be more aggressive, create more tackles for loss, create more negative plays."
Ask the average fan which sounds better, "attacking defensive front?" or "read and react?" and the vote would be near-unanimous.
And that will be the heart of what Orgeron wants to go to up front.
In the past LSU's front three has had the thankless job of, well, reading and reacting, basically clogging things up in the middle to free up linebackers.
Orgeron now wants the grunts' ears pinned back, too, to get more penetration into the backfield whether it's a run or pass.
Chaisson returning as a restaurant-quality pass rusher helps. There is also depth in the front that wasn't there a year ago. All-American Devin White is gone, but there's no shortage of athleticism in linebackers Michael Divinity, Jacob Phillips and Patrick Queen.
Orgeron has a secondary he can trust — "The best bunch of defensive backs I've ever been around, collectively," he said.
"One thing that Dave does very well, he calls defense according to his players," Orgeron said. "Last year it was about Devin White. This year it's going to be Grant Delpit and K'Lavon Chaisson."
Scooter Hobbs covers LSU
athletics. Email him at