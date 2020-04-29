The NFL has itself a problem.
It stumbled onto something really good.
It was no doubt an accident.
The dilemma is that the recently completed NFL draft wasn't really newer and bigger and certainly not flashier.
It was simply infinitely better. Indescribably more entertaining. So much so that all of America was talking about it, even though there wasn't a single dance troupe the entire long weekend.
Who knew? But wasn't that the eventual goal all along as the NFL went about swallowing up the spring sports scene with an otherwise non-event?
Never mind that it went against all of the NFL's natural instincts.
The plan was to take this show to Las Vegas, and gosh knows what hijinks that would have entailed.
If ever the draft was finally going to jump the shark, this was the year.
But in the midst of a pandemic.
So instead of a Ceasars Palace stage with the Fountains of Bellagio as a backdrop, and no telling how many What-happens-in-Vegas-stays-in-Vegas gimmicks, the draft was forced into a nuts-and-bolts approach.
In the makeshift process, the NFL may have been forced into a retreat.
In this case, the new normal should be the future status quo.
The NFL didn't quite apologize for not over-entertaining, but it must have been annoying for the NFL's crack marketing flacks.
Yet … less was more. The reality was real, without a script. The NFL merely had to set up cameras all over the country and … let it happen.
It was one of ESPN's finest three days, basically while winging it in the midst of what had to be a logistical nightmare. I would have preferred a few more technical glitches, just for the chuckle value, but that's just me.
The NFL even managed to do its patriotic duty, subtly reminding the nation of its charitable commitment to wiping out the pandemic, but this time even that didn't seem forced and self-serving.
This way was great. It was real. We got a tour of America, one living room at a time, families (mostly in the SEC) in their natural habitats.
It was far more fun to peek into a pick's real house than to barge into the backstage green room to watch them squirm.
It solved the biggest problem of the viewing experience.
Do we really need to watch Commissioner Roger Goodell do the same dog-and-pony handshake with first-round pick after pick for four hours?
Talk about getting stale in a hurry. Chest bumps with dad were the real deal.
Far better to see the Joe Burrow household's outdated curtains. Not being an interior designer, nor having much of an eye for art, I honestly didn't notice the offending curtains.
But, good golly, were they ever the talk on social media for a while.
This is the kind of compelling behind the scenes we tune into the draft for.
It's always been standard procedure for these instant millionaires to immediately announce that mom will be getting a new house.
I kept waiting on Burrow to do a twist on it with, "Thank goodness, now I can buy mom some new curtains."
On and on it went.
Who in America wasn't wondering what was on CeeDee Lamb's cellphone to make him snatch it back so quickly (but nonchalantly) from his girlfriend's nosy grasp?
And I loved the mom — forget which player — who quickly nudged the girlfriend out of the viewfinder and slid in as if to say, "He many be ‘your man' but he's still my little boy."
And I missed it when Jon Runyan Jr. accidentally declined a call from the Green Bay Packers.
If the draftees still want to dress up to the nines, then Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa showed it's possible. And if a bathrobe is more your fashion statement, Tide teammate Henry Ruggs did it with proper aplomb.
By all means, though, thanks to Patrick Queen, LSU should have itself a brand-new tradition, right up there with who gets to wear the Nos. 7 and 18 jerseys each season.
Henceforth one lucky Tiger — one projected to be a snooping camera-worthy NFL selection — would be entrusted with the life-sized Ed Orgeron cutout to stand guard behind the couch.
You can't buy a recruiting infomercial like that. Queen put his stage props where his heart was.
On the other side, let's see more of Jerry Jones and his luxurious yacht as fetching young go-fers tend to all his cellphone needs.
Face it. Jerry gonna be Jerry. Love it.
And I know I couldn't wait until the Chiefs picked on Saturday just to see what Hawaiian shirt head coach Andy Reid had picked out for Day 3.
If it had been anybody but Bill Belichick, I'd have sworn some producer stuck his dog at the unattended kitchen laptop, which may be why the Patriots didn't draft a much-needed quarterback with Tom Brady's free-agent departure to Tampa Bay.
Yet, with the scaled-back approach, TV ratings were up as much as 40 percent over the three days.
OK, admittedly that's maybe a tad misleading.
They not only had a captive, quarantined audience, but one that was starved for something resembling newsworthy developments in the wide, wide world of socially distanced sports.
That no doubt played a role in the skyrocketing ratings.
But don't be so quick to pass it off. Let's give this new format a chance.
Call Cleveland and tell that city that, sorry, but next year is off. Likewise, Las Vegas won't get its mulligan in 2022.
Let it go back to hunkering down in the basements for the NFL, back to the bare basics.
Maybe that, too, will get old.
But, as Saints head coach Sean Payton said (unsolicited), it'd be worth a try.
