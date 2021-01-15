Some of us are old enough to remember when Nick Saban's teams played defense first and foremost and offense was lagniappe.
Some of the real grizzled vets amongst us can recall when offensive coordinator was the most thankless job on almost any campus, particularly the one LSU sits on.
How many good and decent LSU men did that post eat up over the years? Most of them were chewed up and spit out in rapid succession, devoured all the more efficiently with every technological advance in bandwidth and message boards.
At LSU, it always seemed, every offensive coordinator was judged by how often your grandmother could predict what play was coming next — up the middle was always a good guess — and Louisiana apparently was overflowing with football-savvy grannies keeping watch, mostly in the upper deck.
The majority of them wouldn't have known who LSU's defensive coordinator was if he sat down beside them.
The offensive play-callers, those poor guys, would tiptoe into their perch in the press box looking like they were walking the gang plank for every game.
Same thing these days.
Only it's the defensive coordinators playing musical chairs on the ever-glowing hot seat.
Offensive coordinator?
No problem.
Ed Orgeron had to replace his this offseason, along with the sidekick job of "passing game coordinator," a responsibility which has never been fully explained, other than it's a high-paying entry-level job.
It sounded like Orgeron had to make only one phone call, to Joe Brady, the whiz kid who introduced the Tigers to 21st century offense in the magical 2019 season in his first year as a full-time assistant coach.
At the ripe old age of 31, Brady is now offensive coordinator of the Carolina Panthers and has many NFL suitors thinking two years as a full-time coach makes him an enticing prospect to be their next head coach.
It's like the Dot.com glory days of the stock market when all you had to do to get filthy rich was find a 19-year-old smart aleck with a nutty social media idea cooked up in his parents' garage.
So Orgeron quickly snatched up Brady's suggestions — both of whom sat at Brady's side with the Panthers this year.
There's a relative dinosaur in 37-year-old Jake Peetz as offensive coordinator and a chip off of Brady's young block with 31-year old D.J. Mangus. Mangus, who sat by Brady's side last year with the Panthers and the year before as one of those "analysts" at LSU.
More whiz kids. No experience required. But Mommie must provide cupcakes and Kool-Aid every other weekend.
"These guys are PowerPoint (guys), organization, very smart," Orgeron said. "You go in an offensive meeting, it could be IBM."
Or Sesame Street.
At any rate, recreating LSU's 2019 offense without the adult supervision of retired coordinator Steve Ensminger seems to be the easy part.
Just find you a hot shot with an RPO, a quarterback and understanding of how to get talent into space and all of sudden its 40-50 points a game.
Everybody is doing it. The offensive minds are out there, namely the younger ones who, as Orgeron said, grew up with the spread offense.
It's like the kids showing their parents how to get on a Zoom call.
Now, the tough part. Find somebody who can stop the shenanigans of those wide-open attacks.
Bo Pelini, whose defense helped LSU win the 2007 national championship, was introduced to the New World Order when he tried to come back this year, having to deal with totally different offenses than 13 years ago.
He left — was shown the door actually — after becoming the obvious scapegoat for a disastrous 5-5 season.
It was warranted.
But mainly, he was no Dave Aranda, who parlayed his LSU hitch into the Baylor head coaching job and left the Tigers as college football's highest paid assistant because he could occasionally sort of slow down these nutty, pop-gun offenses.
The search to find that is trickier. Orgeron is trying to be patient. He wanted Pelini because he wanted to switch from the 3-4 to the 4-3 alignment. Now Orgeron says maybe you have to be flexible.
He wanted Cincinnati's Marcus Freeman badly, but Freeman chose Notre Dame.
He interviewed Mississippi State's Zach Arnett, but apparently it was kind of, as the kids say, meh.
So the search for defense goes on. Orgeron says he needs the right fit and he's trying to be patient.
Maybe a thankless job is a little tougher sell.
