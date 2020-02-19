OK, Louisiana, you can take a deep breath now. Go ahead and exhale with a deep sigh of relief.
It was all a false alarm. Much ado about nothing.
Of course Drew Brees is coming back to the Saints.
What else would he do?
He has to be the Saints quarterback, right?
The whole retirement option hanging out there was just a little offseason nuisance — nothing morphing into a true hand-wringer, but just enough to make you say that you'd feel better if they'd go ahead and get it done.
Brees promised not to drag it out and — big surprise — he's a man of his word.
Well, carry on. We return you now to your regularly scheduled programming.
Brees is returning. All is well.
The Saints can still be the Saints.
Even the old-timer fans of Aints vintage have trouble remembering what Saints life was like without Brees forever straining and standing on his tip, tiptoes to spot his fourth option with a perfectly placed touchdown pass, usually by "throwing to somebody open."
Everybody knew he was coming back. Had to. But the Who Dat Nation will sleep better anyway.
Brees may be getting up there now, 41 years of eternal age. But he made the announcement on social media, just like the hot-shot, high school know-it-alls do to keep us up to date with their relatively trivial football comings and goings.
And didn't he once say he thought he could play until he was 65? OK, maybe it was 45. But still, what was all this agonizing about?
I'm still working on the assumption that if the day ever comes that No. 9 isn't quarterbacking the Saints, that's the day the franchise calls it a heckuva run and shuts the Superdome down for good. Maybe go ahead, pack up and move to San Antonio.
Go ahead. Name me one sports franchise that, in the public's mind, is more associated with one fantastic salt-of-the-earth player?
Do you really want to be a Saints fan without Drew Brees?
It would be like New Orleans without parades, charbroiled oysters and beignets.
Not to worry. Not this year anyway.
Brees will be back, which makes the Saints instant Super Bowl contenders.
That, of course, is the reason that he's back.
At this stage of his career, it is not about padding his NFL stats, most notably the all-time records for completions (6,687), yards (77,416) and TD passes (547). It's not about seeing who blinks first between him and Tom Brady on the road to retirement (which will freeze the numbers).
No. Brees needs only one thing in his career right now: a second Super Bowl trophy. That's what this is all about.
The NFL named its top 100 players in its 100 years at the end of last season and rendered it a farce when Brees' name wasn't on it.
Hoist that second trophy and at least the league may have to admit the folly of its exercise.
The Saints have put together a roster around him that is quite capable of it.
The Saints had the team to win the Super Bowl the last three seasons and didn't for various, sundry and at least one criminally unfortunate reasons.
But the Brees clock is ticking.
A year ago there were idle whispers that maybe the arm strength, which has never been his real calling card, was succumbing to Father Time.
But after missing those five games last season with the freak thumb injury, he came back with his arm looking as good as ever.
There aren't any glaring holes on this team right now.
But Brees coming back, oddly enough, does complicate the quarterback room. Admittedly it's a good problem to have.
Still, the Saints have to figure out what to do with Teddy Bridgewater and Taysom Hill.
They probably have no choice with Bridgewater. He earned himself a big free-agent paycheck and a starting job somewhere with his performance out of the bullpen last season with a 5-0 record.
So there's no logical reason Bridgewater returns to back up Brees again. Wish him well.
Hill is the wild card. Very wild. Although he says he's happy with his situation in New Orleans — he says he sees himself as a franchise quarterback in the NFL — he's a restricted free agent and will be able to at least explore his options (the Saints can match any offer gets).
Losing Hill would mean finding a replacement for a position — the proverbial Jack-of-all-trades — that really doesn't exist anywhere else in football.
But the longer Hill is around the more creative head coach Sean Payton's mind seems to get with the possibilities.
It's still Brees' team, of course, but it's all the better with the thought of Hill playing a bigger and bigger role.
Scooter Hobbs covers LSU athletics. Email him at shobbs@americanpress.com