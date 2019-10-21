On Saturday, McNeese football celebrated Homecoming with a 42-27 victory over visiting Houston Baptist in what was arguably the Cowboys' best and most complete team performance of the season.
The win brought McNeese back to .500 overall at 4-4 and also kept the Cowboys' slim hopes of a conference title or playoff berth alive. It was the first in a three-game stretch that will see McNeese as the favorites, with a road game Stephen F. Austin up next.
But before we get to next week's game, let's rewind to Saturday night with "The good, the bad, and the ugly" from the win over HBU.
THE GOOD
The offense: McNeese head coach Sterlin Gilbert always responds after games that he has to look at the film before answering certain questions, like if Saturday was the Cowboys' most complete performance of the season. But from an offensive standpoint, it absolutely was. McNeese racked up 567 yards of total offense and 42 points, both season-highs and the best the Cowboys have done since the last time they played HBU in the 2018 season.
Cody Orgeron passed for 303 yards, ran for 80 more, and was responsible for three touchdowns. Senior running back Justin Pratt came back from a two-game absence and ran for 100 yards and a score, plowing through HBU defenders who clearly wanted nothing to do with tackling him. For the first time since late in the 2016 season, McNeese had two 100-yard receivers in the same game as Trevor Begue (121 yards) and Cyron Sutton (116 yards) each went over the century mark and caught a touchdown as well.
The much-maligned and sometimes injured offensive line had a new starter at left tackle in Nick Holiday. But they did a good job keeping Orgeron upright, only allowing two sacks. And they also paved the way for the Cowboys to run for a season-high 264 yards.
Offensively, the Cowboys put up big numbers against a bad defense that couldn't tackle. It shouldn't be surprising, but it was nice to see what McNeese could be capable of.
The defense, mostly: There was a point in the second quarter when the HBU offense got going and I thought, here we go again. But the defense came up with what I thought was the play of the game when safety Jovon Burriss sack-stripped HBU quarterback Bailey Zappe, recovered the fumble, and returned it 11 yards for the touchdown. After that, McNeese led 28-14, and the Huskies never got closer than eight for the remainder of the game.
On the ground, McNeese held HBU to 30 yards rushing and 1.3 yards per carry. The Huskies did throw for 317 yards, but on 52 attempts, and that yardage was still well below their average. The seven second half points HBU scored was the fewest in they'd scored in the second half of a game all season. The Cowboys forced two more turnovers.
While it wasn't perfect, considering they played a team that loves to throw the ball a lot, and the injuries they've dealt with, that's about as good a performance as McNeese defensive coordinator could ask for.
Fourth quarter play: The game's final 15 minutes have been a boogeyman for McNeese this season. Not so much so on Saturday. They controlled the clock, keeping the ball for over 11 minutes in the fourth quarter. On one drive, the Cowboys converted two fourth downs before being stopped on the third one near the HBU end zone. But enough time ran off that a comeback would have been extremely tough. The touchdown that the Huskies did score was purely a garbage time one, and it had no tangible effect on the outcome of the game.
THE BAD
Penalties: McNeese committed 12 penalties for 94 yards, which isn't good. They'll have to reduce those, especially if they want to win on the road.
That's about it. There wasn't much bad about Sunday's performance, and certainly nothing ugly from McNeese's standpoint (HBU's tackling was probably the ugliest part of the game to be honest). It may not be the Cowboys' best win from a quality opponent standpoint, but from a overall performance outlook, it was.
Now, they'll need something similar if they're going to go on the road and deal with another boogeyman, which is winning away from Cowboy Stadium.
