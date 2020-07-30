Young people part of picture

Health experts in the state are seeing new trends in the spike of coronavirus cases. For starters, young people are getting sick and potentially spreading COVID-19. The rise in hospitalizations has leveled off but the numbers are still high, requiring more health care workers. And nursing homes and similar facilities are seeing another rise in new cases.
Abi Abraham, 23, in a new video released by the governor’s office, warns young people about the dangers of the virus. Abraham is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Scott Abraham of Lake Charles.
Abraham said, “I gave it to my parents because I live with them, and that was not good. My dad actually had to go to the hospital. He had to go to the emergency room. He was on oxygen. It was really scary, and I felt terrible because I was the one who gave it to him.”
WAFB-TV of Baton Rouge, in its story about the video, said data from the Louisiana Department of Health showed young people between the ages of 18 and 29 currently make up the vast majority of positive cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana.
Abraham thinks she got COVID-19 from her sister. “I couldn’t smell, I couldn’t taste, and eventually I got a cough and was having some chest pain. Cough lasted for like three weeks.” She said it was like a severe case of the flu, was uncomfortable, but never life-threatening to her. However, she said it was life-threatening to her father after she believes she spread the virus to him.
Dr. Abdulla Majid-Moosa, who works on the front lines of the COVID-19 fight at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge, said that is one of the main problems when young people contract the illness.
“Those people are more likely to go out in the community, not knowing they’re sick, not intentionally, and unknowingly potentially spreading the virus,” Dr. Majid-Moosa said.
Abraham said she understands that, adding, “I get it. It’s hard not to go anywhere. It’s hard not to see friends and family, but it doesn’t necessarily irritate me, but it makes me more scared for them because I’m like, I don’t think they really know the damage it can do and I just want to warn them, it’s not worth it. It’s really not worth it.”
The Advocate reported Tuesday that Gov. John Bel Edwards has asked the federal government for almost 700 medical workers to fill staffing shortages that hospitals have said they need to handle greater numbers of beds. It is an effort to try and prevent the state’s medical system from being overwhelmed, the newspaper said.
Those who question the seriousness of the pandemic often like to say there are fewer deaths, and that is why there is no cause for alarm. However, health authorities have repeatedly said deaths from COVID-19 come at the end of the infection and treatment cycle, lagging new cases by weeks.
Dr. Catherine O’Neal, chief medical officer and an infectious disease specialist at Our Lady of the Lake, said it is hard to say at this point how the relationship between new cases and deaths will unfold in the second wave. However, she said what happens in nursing homes will play in important role.
The nursing home news isn’t good, either. The Advocate on Monday said the recent spike in coronavirus cases across the state has brought a corresponding jump at nursing homes, the biggest increase in reported new cases since the height of the pandemic.
The newspaper said nursing home infections account for about 7 percent of the total known cases of the virus, but the 1,479 deaths of nursing home residents reported a week ago are about 42 percent of the state’s total deaths from the disease. About 1 in 5 of the state’s nursing home residents known to be infected have died.
Infections among nursing home employees are also on the rise. They are the people seen as most likely to be introducing the virus since visitors aren’t allowed in those facilities. Nursing homes are being urged to stock up on personal protective gear and to smooth out the testing process.
Louisiana hospitalizations have reached 1,600, the highest point since May 1. Hospitalizations in the Lake Charles area, Acadiana, Alexandria and Shreveport have climbed to record levels in July. There were 12 more deaths reported Wednesday in Southwest Louisiana
Congress, unfortunately, has been dragging its feet again in its effort to come up with another coronavirus pandemic relief package. The Associated Press said unemployment assistance, eviction protections and other relief for millions of Americans is tied up because of a dispute between the U.S House and Senate.
Abraham and the other young people who made that video that was released by the governor’s office are a better example. They didn’t hesitate to do something to help bring down the number of coronavirus pandemic cases.