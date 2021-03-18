Yes, state ranks 50th again

Louisiana has hit “rock bottom” again, according to the latest survey from U.S. News and World Report. No surprise, really, since the state has been near the bottom of so many rankings for more years than we can remember.
The blame game usually follows, and Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards is always a handy target for his Republican critics. However, the GOP has controlled the state Legislature since 2011, and it has the final word on how funds are spent.
So rather than wasting time blaming one another, the men and women we elect to public office should be looking for long-term solutions. But first, back to those rankings.
Louisiana ranked No 50 among the best states in the country. Washington state ranked No. 1 on the list, followed by Minnesota and Utah. Our neighbors didn’t do much better than Louisiana. Mississippi was No. 49, Alabama, No. 46, and Arkansas, No.
44. Texas is an exception at No. 31.
Health care put Louisiana at No. 46, blaming part of that on the population without health insurance and obesity topping the national average. The state’s high school graduation rate was low at 81.4 percent of seniors getting a diploma.
Job growth was flat and too many workers are leaving the state, many of them college graduates. Everyone knows the state’s roads and bridges are in bad shape, with 25.4 percent of them in poor condition. The U.S. average is 19.9 percent.
The poverty rate is at 19 percent, compared to the nationwide average of 12.3 percent. The incarceration rate was higher at 680 out of 100,000 residents, compared to the national average of 419 out of 100,000 residents.
U.S. News said its information comes from extensive and reliable governmental and private sources and data from a national survey of what matters most to citizens around the country. It said its survey comes at a time when the federal government is attempting to hand more responsibility for spending and policymaking to the states.
The magazine suggests that states should use its findings that make it easy to draw state-to-state comparisons, adding, “Build a chart, share it, and ultimately discover what all the states can learn from one another.”
Take teacher pay, for example. Louisiana’s public-school teachers start off with salaries better than average, but plummet in the rankings for the rest of their careers. The Associated Press last December reported that teacher salaries average $50,288 in Louisiana, compared to $53,340 in the South and $62,304 nationwide. Top salaries average $56,660 in Louisiana vs. $66,534 in the South and $74,582 nationwide.
Is it any wonder why so many teachers leave the profession or the state in order to find better-paying jobs?
Then, there are the state’s prisons. It’s difficult to get prison guards and other employees when they work 12-hour shifts at a starting wage of $13.97 per hour.
The Advocate reported the Department of Corrections has 411 unfilled guard positions, which is a vacancy rate of more than 36 percent. The year-over-year turnover rate is 73 percent.
The Edwards administration is trying to get prison employee wage increases in its proposed budget for next year, but legislators will make the final decision.
Despite criminal justice reforms passed in recent years, the state still has the highest incarceration rate in the country. Louisiana has 14 percent of its prison population serving life without parole, the highest rate in the country.
Louisiana has no minimum wage and Edwards’ efforts in recent years to increase the $7.25-per-hour federal minimum to $10 have gone nowhere.
Yes, Louisiana has more than its fair share of problems. Unfortunately, it has neglected what is perhaps the most important avenue for improving life in this state — tax reform. It has one of the most complicated tax systems in the country with too many exemptions that keep tax rates too high.
Taxpayers were promised reforms would take place in 2017, and legislators had many studies telling them what they needed to do. However, it still hasn’t happened.
Now, we are hearing promises that tax reform will take place at the fiscal session of the Legislature that begins April 12. Lowering the state’s personal and corporate income taxes tops the list, and that’s because high taxes discourage economic development.
Julie Stokes with Ellevate Louisiana, a policy group aimed at empowering women leaders, interviewed state Sen. Bret Allain, R-Franklin, about tax reform and it is available at www.ellevatela.org.
Stokes is a former state representative who sponsored unsuccessful constitutional amendments in 2015, 2017 and 2019 that would have ended the ability to deduct federal income taxes paid on state income tax forms. Louisiana is one of only two states that allow full deduction of those taxes.
Allain calls that a major key to successful tax reform, but getting it done this year could be another uphill climb. Let’s hope that isn’t the case because tax reform is our best ticket to better times in Louisiana.