Will tort reform lower rates?

The newly elected and more conservative Republican Louisiana Legislature that convenes for its regular session Monday is expected to approve tort reform. In its simplest definition, tort reform means to enact laws that are designed to reduce lawsuits.
The goal of tort reform in Louisiana is to try and lower the cost of auto insurance by changing the rules for suing insurance companies. Louisiana motorists pay an average of $2,298 annually for car insurance, which is second highest in the nation. Michigan is highest at $2,611, and the national average is $1,457.
Supporters of tort reform are usually businesses, trade organizations, insurance companies and medical interests. The Louisiana Association of Business and Industry (LABI) and most Republicans in the Legislature are major promoters of tort reform in this state.
Opponents are medical patients, consumer groups, trial lawyers and legal scholars. They insist tort reform isn’t going to lower auto insurance rates and it limits the ability of citizens to get justice and fair compensation for their injuries.
Real Reform Louisiana is a new organization that says one of its goals is “stopping insurance companies and big corporations from rigging the court system.” It is headed by individuals with strong ties to the Democratic Party and plans to oppose tort reform efforts in the Legislature.
Eric Holl, the former campaign communications director for Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards, heads the organization. He said tort reform won’t lower auto insurance rates and will make it easier for insurance companies and large corporations to avoid compensating legitimate victims of negligence.
Stephen Waguespack, president of LABI, was quick to condemn Real Reform Louisiana, telling the Greater Baton Rouge Business Report the “new group has no credibility whatsoever. In fact, it is just the latest in a long line of glossed up, smear campaigns created to convince the working people of this state to just keep paying up so that a handful of big trial lawyers can keep their big gravy train rolling.”
Now, you have some idea of the debate that is going to occur during the legislative session. Rep. Ray Garofalo, R-Chalmette, has already filed the Omnibus Premium Reduction Act of 2020 that mirrors the tort reform bill that died in a Senate Committee last year.
Garofalo’s bill changes the time to file a suit from one to two years, reduces the jury threshold from $50,000 to $5,000, provides for reduced damages for amounts paid from other sources like Medicare and repeals the ability to directly sue an insurance company.
The big mystery in all of this is trying to determine exactly how auto insurance companies determine their rates. The author of last year’s House bill that died in a Senate committee admitted he had no guarantee his legislation would lower auto insurance rates.
Consumer Reports magazine issued a special report titled, “The Truth About Car Insurance” that it said “exposes what insurers don’t want you to know: That how well you drive may have little to do with how much you pay.”
The magazine said it analyzed more than 2 billion car insurance price quotes from more than 700 companies with the greatest share of customers in all 33,419 general U.S. Zip codes. It found motorists are judged less on how they drive than on their credit history, whether they use credit cards and on what are called confusing “scoring algorithms.”
Daniel Schwarcz, a professor at the University of Minnesota Law School who studies pricing discrimination, said, “Whether it’s race or gender or sex or health, all of these factors are going to be relevant statistically to questions of how much can you get away with charging.
Rich Piazza, chief actuary for the Louisiana Department of Insurance, told the magazine, “They (companies) don’t lie; they just don’t tell you unless you ask the right set of questions. The regulator won’t necessarily know what the insurance company is doing or what goes into their models. Heck, we don’t even know half the models’ names.”
The National Association of Insurance Commissioners said in a report its members are essentially outgunned because they don’t have the necessary data to make an independent evaluation. We can definitely expect to hear a lot more about how insurance companies determine rates during the legislative session.
The Advocate in an editorial said reckless driving, texting, chatting on phones, other inattentive driving and “crappy roads filled with holes” all play a part in the rate structure. So does failure to wear seatbelts. However, the newspaper said accidents and medical costs from injuries, “giant billboards advertising plaintiff lawyers” and large legal settlements are a major part of the problem.
Sam Hanna Jr. of The Ouachita Citizen summed up the tort reform situation well in a recent column. Hanna said if tort reform passes and Edwards signs it, those like LABI who say it will lower auto insurance rates “had better hope tort reform delivers on every single promise.”