Who are prospective owners?

A preliminary agreement to sell the assets of the American Press in Lake Charles and the Southwest Daily News in Sulphur, as expected, has aroused the interest of subscribers and others in both cities. Carpenter Newsmedia (CNL), an affiliate of Boone Newspapers (BNI), is the prospective purchaser.
Todd Carpenter is the president and CEO of BNI and the owner of CNL. Carpenter works from Natchez, Miss., where BNI owns and operates the Natchez Democrat. James B. Boone Jr. of Tuscaloosa, Ala., is BNI’s full-time chairman. Carpenter had been chief operating officer for 10 years when he was also named CEO of BNI in 2014.
The philosophy of both men says a lot about the way they view their roles in the communities they serve. BNI and CNL own and/or manage 74 related newspapers along with websites, shopping guides and magazines in 12 states.
Louisiana newspapers include L’Observateur in LaPlace and The Bogalusa Daily News. Texas newspapers are the Orange Leader and the Port Arthur News. Other newspapers are in Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee and Virginia.
Boone said, “Our aim, when our product is compared to another’s in a comparable market, is to be judged superior. The communities we serve deserve no less, doing so is vital to the future of that community and our company.”
Carpenter said, “We are pleased and humbled to succeed the Shearman Family in responsibility for the American Press and Southwest Daily News. We will work hard to meet our every obligation to the communities served and to build on the strong foundation put down by the Shearman Family, generations of journalists and good newspaper people who have been part of those newspapers for years.”
When he was promoted in 2014, Carpenter said, “The Boone name is synonymous with hard work, integrity, doing things right, and the people in our organization have worked hard for many years to earn and keep that reputation.”
At a time when newspapers are struggling in this country, it was comforting to know how the prospective new owners view the industry.
Carpenter said, “The future of the community media business is bright, in print and digital (and) is built on foundations of good journalism and readership audiences that bring value to our advertising customers.”
BNI said, “We are journalists, marketing professionals and publishers by background and practice, not financial investors. Our publications and websites are consistently recognized as among the best by and among their peers.
“Our core mission is to gather and report the news for the communities we serve. We put our every effort and available resource to fulfilling our responsibilities as journalists and producing local opinion devoted to the improvement of the community and region served.”
Like others in the industry, Carpenter started his newspaper career in the mailroom at The Tuscaloosa News in 1983. He worked in circulation while in high school and college. He joined Boone Newspapers in 1993 and worked as regional circulation manager and general manager for Boone’s newspaper in Andalusia, Ala.
Carpenter later became publisher of The Greenville Advocate. He was named president of Natchez Newspapers Inc. and publisher of The Natchez Democrat in 1998 and continued in that role until 2006.
CNI, the company that Carpenter owns, publishes newspapers, digital media and magazines in partnership with BNI and others. All are managed as part of the BNI organization.
BNI said, “Those who work with us learn from some of our industry’s best marketing professionals, editors and publishers as they simultaneously work to make a difference in a community.”
Those of us who work at the American Press and Southwest Daily News are naturally a little apprehensive about the change in ownership. Most employees of any company being sold would feel the same way.
I understand the goal of the prospective owners is to keep current employees, but there could be some changes. However, the two companies involved here have indicated they have the same goals the Shearman Family has pursued since Thomas B. Shearman Sr. purchased the American Press in 1943.
I became a part-time American Press employee in the late 1950s, and a full-time employee on Jan. 21, 1961. I have worked for four publishers over those nearly 60 years, and they followed the same principles that BNI and CNL owners have said are their guiding principles.
The most encouraging news is the fact Boone and Carpenter have been newsmen themselves. Jim Boone has worked with newspaper companies and has been a publisher. His father, Buford Boone, was publisher of The Tuscaloosa News. The father was awarded a Pulitzer Prize in Journalism for distinguished editorial writing.
The Lake Charles area has had its setbacks with the coronavirus pandemic and two devastating hurricanes. However, it was enjoying an industrial boom that is destined to return. The future looks bright, for both the economy and the local newspaper.