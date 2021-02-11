What's next for vaccinated

Those of us who got our second Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations two weeks ago heard that’s how long it takes to feel as though we are well protected. However, many of us don’t know exactly what that means.
A friend sent me a story from www.webmd.com asking if our lives are normal again. In order to try and answer that question, the website contacted a primary care doctor and other doctors from the Mayo Clinic, Ohio State University, Johns Hopkins University and Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C.
In addition to asking if our lives have returned to normal, those of us who have had the two shots want to know if we can stop wearing a mask, hug family members who live outside our household, travel on a plane without worry or a mask and be less concerned when out in public.
Unfortunately, there are no clearcut answers to most of those questions. However, it’s obvious we can’t quit taking the protective measures we have taken so far. That’s masking, hand washing, distancing and avoiding poorly ventilated, crowded indoor spaces.
Dr. Greg Poland, a vaccinologist and director of the Vaccine Research Group at the Mayo Clinic, offered a good explanation of where those of us with both vaccinations stand at the moment.
“I know everyone wants to get the vaccine and go right back to normal, but it’s unfortunately just not that simple,” Poland said. “Vaccines plus masks allow us to start expanding our bubble (personal connections) among other people who have gotten vaccines and wear masks.
“As enough of that happens and time goes by, we will have more and more data and precise estimates of when we are clear to return to normal, but we just don’t know those things yet. It also gets even more complicated as new variants arise that may lead to a reduction in vaccine efficacy (the ability to produce the desired result).”
Lucy McBride, the primary care doctor in Washington, D.C., said, “We can and should allow ourselves the pleasure of looking forward to the days when we and our loved ones are vaccinated, because our risks of being together will be so very low and the benefit to our mental health high. The currently available vaccines are incredibly safe and effective, and being vaccinated is our ticket to a better future.”
Dr. David Cohn, chief medical officer at Ohio State University’s Comprehensive Cancer Center, said, “Immunity is our path forward to be back towards normalcy. Only when the vast majority of the population is vaccinated or immune to COVID will this occur.”
Anita Gupta, a critical care doctor at Johns Hopkins University, said, “Vaccines are one part of the prevention strategy. Wearing masks, handwashing and social distancing are part of the comprehensive solution to this global pandemic impacting millions of lives.”
Dr. Sarah Schaffer DeRoo, a pediatrician at Children’s National Hospital, answered questions involving children.
“Unfortunately, vaccine trials for the two FDA-approved vaccines are underway only for children 12 years and older, and do not include younger children,” she said. “As a result, we do not have a timeline for vaccinating younger children or even for younger adolescents who are eligible for those trials.”
Gupta said, “The risk still exists, but in-person instruction will be able to be carried out with mask-wearing and social distancing maintained.”
Compounding things that are known about the pandemic are the variants of COVID-19 that keep popping up. Known variants are the UK, Brazilian, South African and the latest, “the Los Angeles variant.”
The Associated Press reported that evidence is mounting that having COVID-19 may not protect against getting infected again with some of the new variants. However, scientists still think reinfections are fairly rare and usually less serious.
The bottom line to all of this was expressed by Dr. Poland, who said while the risk is low, people can still also get COVID if they’re vaccinated.
“We expect their symptoms would be milder, but they could still transmit the virus,” Poland said. “The new strain adds some unknowns into the mix, too, and we’re not yet entirely sure if people who are vaccinated can also still transmit the virus to others. So even once you’re vaccinated, things can still remain complicated.”
Yes, they are complicated, and that is why I plan to take every recommended precaution, even though I have had both vaccinations. Too many others have thrown caution to the winds.
Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s celebrations created pandemic spikes that taxed the country’s health care systems. The next increase is expected to come from those who gathered in large numbers to watch the Super Bowl and those in Florida who were unmasked while celebrating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers victory.
Like many others who follow medical recommendations, my primary concern now is the safety of all members of my family. It may be some time before all of them get the required immunizations.