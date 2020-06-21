What about 'do unto others'?

VIRUS STILL HERE — Many seem to believe the COVID-19, the coronavirus pandemic disease, has gone, but learned last week it is still very much alive and causing people to start taking protective measures.

 Pexels/MGNonline

The coronavirus pandemic news wasn’t good last week, and that is disturbing since Lake Charles is one of the places that concerns health officials. The temporary closure of three local restaurants confirmed that the risk of potential COVID-19 exposure is growing.

The owner of one restaurant traced the exposure problem to a server who attended a party. Others from local restaurants who had visited bars also tested positive. A cluster of bars near the LSU campus in Baton Rouge forced bars and restaurants there to close temporarily.

Gov. John Bel Edwards said the troubling regions are experiencing steep inclines in cases, spikes in hospitalizations and other criteria used to consider whether to reopen more communities. However, he said he doesn’t want to move backward in the phased reopening.

Dr. Alex Billioux, assistant secretary for the state’s Office of Public Health and Edwards’ sidekick at his regular news conferences, said, “We’re seeing a rate of rise that in two weeks could make us look like Texas or make us look like Mississippi or Arkansas.”

Other states have also seen spiking cases. So what’s the problem?

It’s simple. Too many people aren’t wearing facemasks and observing social distancing. That is especially troubling at bars and restaurants. Louisiana is also continuing to have a hard time reaching infected people through contact tracing, a key part of the state’s reopening strategy.

National protests over police killings of African-Americans have violated most of the safety rules put in place to keep COVID-19 from spreading. Those who are protesting say it’s worth the risk, and that is understandable, but what about others with whom they come in contact?

Edwards said, “Nobody wants to go backwards and start imposing more restrictions. And we won’t need to do that if people will do what we’re asking.”

Unfortunately, some people simply don’t like anyone else telling them what to do. It’s an independent streak, particularly in states like Louisiana where there are many supporters of President Trump, who makes it clear he doesn’t like facemasks.

Age is also a factor. Like many young people today, those of my generation also felt invincible. Unfortunately, many older Americans today are paying a heavy price for those reckless years.

Wearing a facemask because of the coronavirus pandemic comes naturally for those of us who have made it to our mid-80s and want to live even longer. We wear them to protect others, but find many of those others aren’t wearing them to protect us.

We have taken other safety measures. Thursday morning coffee breaks we enjoyed for years with high school and college friends have come to a close. Lunches my friend Wade Shaddock and I had with others have also ended for the time being.

Our church services have resumed, but only because we wear masks and keep our distance from others.

While on the subject of churches, a federal judge made some interesting observations last week about pastor Tony Spell of Central near Baton Rouge. Spell continued to hold services that eventually got him arrested.

The Advocate reported that Judge James Ho of the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals commented on a suit Spell filed against Edwards and others that was dismissed. The judge said the state’s social distancing restrictions seem inconsistent.

“At the outset of the pandemic, public officials declared that the only way to prevent the spread of the virus was for everyone to stay home and away from each other,” Ho said. “They ordered citizens to cease all public activities to the maximum possible extent — even the right to assemble to worship or to protest. In recent weeks, officials have not only tolerated protests — they have encouraged them as necessary and important expressions of outrage over abuses of government power.”

Ho added, “For people of faith demoralized by coercive shutdown policies, that raises a question: If officials are now exempting protesters, how can they justify continuing to restrict worshippers. The answer is they can’t.”

The judge said that didn’t mean Spell, his worshippers and others should ignore the advice of health experts.

Yes, there is definitely some inconsistency there, but most churches followed the rules in order to give their congregations the best protection from the virus possible. And that is what average citizens are going to have to do if we ever hope to get beyond this pandemic that has changed all our lives.

Edwards made a valid point when he said, “Flattening the curve isn’t something you do once and forget about it. We still have the disease. It’s still contagious. It is still deadly. We can easily see the gains we’ve made evaporate.”

Some places that have reopened are closing again because of last week’s disturbing news. That is a sacrifice by owners that demonstrates real concern for their fellow man. “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you” is something that we haven’t seen enough of in recent months.

