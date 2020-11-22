We're waiting until next year

Whenever in doubt, don’t do it. That guiding principle has served me well over 60 years as a journalist when I thought twice about whether I should use something I had written.
Now, that principle has helped my family decide not to get together for Thanksgiving this year because of the growing threat of COVID-19, the coronavirus pandemic disease. We had made our plans to do it, but the virus situation in Louisiana is much worse at the moment.
The White House Coronavirus Task Force, led by Vice President Mike Pence, said Louisiana is “experiencing a resurgence in COVID-19 with rising test positivity, cases and hospitalizations.” Louisiana is currently in what the task force calls the “red zone” for cases.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is also advising people not to travel for the holiday and not to spend it with people from outside their household.
State health officials said people need to make sacrifices this holiday season to avoid rampant spread of the virus between now and when a vaccine might immunize enough people to lift restrictions, which is likely months away.
Dr. Chris Thomas is a physician who has treated critically ill COVID-19 patients at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge for months. He said the mounting stress of the pandemic has caused many of his colleagues to quit. Thomas pleaded with people Thursday to not hold Thanksgiving gatherings that will surely spread the virus, which would lead to needless hospitalizations and death.
“At the current pace, we will not have the capacity to do this (handle a surge) again,” Thomas said. “We have the beds. What we don’t have is enough nurses in all of the beds in all of the hospitals in the state of Louisiana.”
The Advocate said Thomas has seen patients not survive and even contracted COVID-19 himself. He said although he had relatively mild symptoms, he admitted he was afraid of the outcome when he received his diagnosis.
Thomas said he has taken care of the sickest patients of his entire career. Some of those patients have told him they don’t think the pandemic is real.
“I wish everyone at this point would be past the idea this is not real, but I accept and give grace to those who use that as a coping mechanism in order to really be able to live … every day because it’s something that’s out of their control.”
This is a national crisis situation. Other states are taking drastic measures in an effort to try and get the pandemic under control, and their nurses aren’t available for service in other states like Louisiana.
The White House report said there is now aggressive, unrelenting, expanding broad community spread across the country that is also reaching into most Louisiana parishes without any evidence of improvement.
The Advocate reported that the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized has shot up at an alarming rate in recent days. There were 929 people in hospitals last week, an increase of more than 200. That is the highest number since late August, and an increase of 55 from the day before.
Dr. Joe Kanter, the state’s top coronavirus response official, said, “The luck has run out. This is our third surge. So people’s mindset needs to change.”
Gov. John Bel Edwards said this third surge is worse than the others. He said he doesn’t want to go back to “shelter-at-home,” but will do additional restrictions if they are needed.
“Healthcare workers in hospitals across Louisiana are extremely worried about their staffing and capacity levels not being able to keep up with the growing number of citizens being diagnosed with COVID-19 and being hospitalized,” the governor said in a letter and video Friday.
The number of Americans seeking unemployment assistance rose last week to 742,000, the first increase in five weeks. Health officials see that as a sign that the economy is slowing because of the virus surge and the arrival of cold weather.
The Associated Press reported that newly confirmed daily infections in the United States have exploded 80 percent over the past two weeks to the highest levels on record. More states and cities are issuing mask mandates, limiting the size of gatherings, restricting restaurant dining, closing gyms or reducing the hours and capacity at bars, stores and other businesses.
Edwards had this suggestion: “Remember that outside is safer than inside, and always wear your mask if you are around people not part of your immediate household, wash your hands frequently, stay home when you are sick, and go out of your way to protect the vulnerable. This year, showing our love for those we care about means making sacrifices that will keep them safe…”
Our family decided to avoid gathering this year so that, as Edwards said, we can protect each other now and can come together when it is much safer.
Have a great Thanksgiving!