We're tired, but it isn't over

The wearing of masks and the closing of bars have been two major controversies during the effort of state governments to try and prevent the spread of COVID-19, the coronavirus pandemic disease. And as someone said recently, “The squeaky wheel gets the grease.”
A squeaky wheel is someone who complains or causes problems and who is more likely to receive attention or help than someone who stays quiet and doesn’t cause problems.
The Associated Press reported Thursday that arguments over mask requirements and other restrictions have turned ugly in recent days as the deadly coronavirus surge engulfed small and medium-sized cities. A photograph that accompanied that story showed anti-mask demonstrators (some of those squeaky wheels) protesting in Boise, Idaho.
Professor Adam Chilton at the University of Chicago Law School said in an April report, “I think most of what we’ve seen in the U.S. has been constitutionally permissible. Although the Constitution restricts the power of the federal government, states have a pretty expansive power to regulate us to promote health and safety. This is typically referred to as police power.”
That power, Chilton said, gives states the authority to zone neighborhoods, to shut down businesses for violations of health codes and for fire marshals to restrict how many people can be in a bar and restaurant.
It’s possible that no government official in this country has caught more hell from conservative legislators and Republican public officials over coronavirus pandemic restrictions than Louisiana’s Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards. However, as The Advocate has reported, the courts have “weighed in decisively” that the governor’s restrictions are constitutional.
Edward Richards, an LSU law professor, told the newspaper that, historically, the U.S. Supreme Court has found public health actions by state officials unconstitutional in only two cases.
Republican legislators tried to end Edwards’ restrictions with a petition, and state Attorney General Jeff Landry filed a motion to force the governor to comply. A district court ruled the law allowing the petition was unconstitutional.
A federal district judge ruled against a Central pastor who defied Edwards’ church service restrictions. He said “the overwhelming consensus of courts throughout the United States revealed that reasonable restrictions on religious gatherings comply with Constitutional standards.”
Bar owners on two occasions said Edwards’ restrictions were unconstitutional. However, two other federal judges said state officials, not the courts, should decide what measures best protect residents during a pandemic.
A state district judge rejected business owners who challenged Edwards’ bar closure order, his mask mandate and gathering limits. She said Edwards could exercise emergency power to “limit the loss of life.”
It is abundantly clear that Edwards has been on solid ground throughout this coronavirus pandemic. His restrictions that were based on the advice of state health officials have definitely saved lives.
OK, what about those face masks?
Bloomberg News, in an April report, said, “Pandemics come and go, but medical masks are eternal, 400 years.” A New York physician in 1878 recommended wearing cotton masks to limit contagion during epidemics, but his idea didn’t catch on.
The first study advocating the use of masks during surgery was published in 1897, but masks were rare at the turn of the century. In 1905, a Chicago physician reported on experiments that measured the amount of bacteria expelled when scarlet fever patients coughed or cried.
“Obviously, protection of the mouth, of some sort as to catch and impression the droplets of sputum, should be a routine precaution for surgeons and for surgical nurses during operations,” the doctor said.
During the 1918 global flu epidemic, medical personnel routinely adopted masks to protect themselves, and many cities required them in public. In the 1920s, masks became standard in operating rooms.
Edwards in a statement stressed the importance of wearing masks, even after people get vaccinated with the first of two shots. He added, “Today is not the end of the pandemic, but it is the beginning of the end.”
Tracey Moffatt, 39, chief nursing officer and vice president of quality at Ochsner Health New Orleans, in a letter to The Advocate said she has seen COVID-19 ravage patients and families like nothing else she has experienced.
“So I wish I didn’t have to deliver a message that no one wants to hear: this isn’t over yet,” Moffatt said.
“I know you’re tired,” she said. “I know you never want to hear about COVID-19 again and you want to go on vacation and listen to live music and visit your parents. We do too. The stress and exhaustion are real, especially for health care workers. So, while we all understandably feel ‘over it,’ I hope that — together — we can stop acting like we are.”
The vaccinations are coming, and I’m more than ready for mine. However, protection for everyone is going to take months, and we need to exercise patience just a little longer. Don’t listen to the squeaky wheels. Masks work.