Voting machine bill is overkill

Republicans at the state level and Democrats on the national scene are trying to make significant changes to state election systems that have served this country well. States dominated by Republican legislatures are making voting more difficult at the same time Democrats in Congress are trying to liberalize the process.
The Advocate reported a week ago that Florida, Iowa, Georgia and other states have passed laws that require additional identification from voters. They are shortening timeframes to apply for mail ballots, limiting the use of drop boxes for absentee ballots and giving partisan poll watchers more power.
Some states are making it easier to purge voter registration rolls, limiting the number of polling places and not allowing anyone to give water to voters standing in line.
Meanwhile, Democrats in Congress are trying to pass House Resolution 1, the For the People Act, that conservative columnist Rich Lowry calls “a non-solution to a non-crisis.” He said HR 1 is “known as a voting bill but wanders into all sorts of other areas, (and) is objectively terrible legislation.”
Louisiana lawmakers at their recent session did some of those things other Republican legislatures are doing. However, some of their bills were either abandoned or died in committee.
One of the most conservative members of the Louisiana House defended the state’s current voting system when she said, “Our current election code has kept us safe from the modern Dominion machines twice now. And I believe that our current election code can do that again.”
Rep. Beryl Amedee, R-Houma, was speaking in opposition to a bill by Sen. Sharon Hewitt, R-Slidell, that outlines a new and complicated process for buying new Louisiana voting machines.
Republican Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin has abandoned two efforts to purchase new voting machines because of bidder opposition, so a new bidding process may be in order. However, Hewitt’s measure doesn’t satisfy the most conservative members of her party and Democrats in both the state House and Senate.
What the bill proposes to do is exactly what Ardoin has been trying to do. It requires a Voting System Commission created in the legislation to “consider only a paper ballot system that utilizes a voter-certified paper record to replace the state’s current inventory of direct electronic voting machines.”
The ideal voting system would use machines to cast votes and have a backup paper record of the votes that are cast in the event audits and recounts are necessary. However, Hewitt’s bill says paper ballots may be used for voting absentee by mail, early voting, provisional voting and election day voting.
A Democratic state representative was correct when he said using strictly paper ballots would delay getting election returns out to the general public.
Rep. Amedee in her remarks said Hewitt’s measure “could possibly cause Louisiana to make news like certain other states did last year.” The news she is talking about are the unsubstantiated accusations by former President Donald Trump that votes were stolen from him in swing states and that caused him to lose the presidential election.
Louisiana legislators who still believe the court-rejected accusations by Trump filed over two dozen bills at the recent session. Some of them deal with situations that don’t exist in Louisiana.
One measure outlaws drop boxes for mail ballots that the state hasn’t used. Another requires the state’s legislative auditor to audit all local, state and national elections, a process that could turn out to be extremely costly and time-consuming.
Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards, who will decide the fate of the election bills, said, “I believe the legislators in Louisiana understand without asking that I’m not going to sign a bill that makes it harder to register to vote in Louisiana in light of the fact that our elections have been held in a way that they have not resulted in a real allegation of fraud.”
“We’re not going to create problems for people unnecessarily, especially something that is so important as participating in our democracy and choosing who our leaders are, the direction of our state. We’re just not going to do that while I’m the governor.”
The current Louisiana election system that I have covered for over 60 years as a newsman has proved to be extremely effective and it delivers accurate returns quicker than most states.
Because of past problems, all the state needs now is a better process for buying new voting machines. Hewitt’s solution for that problem is much too complicated.